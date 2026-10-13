Steve McBee Sr. Reveals New Health Concerns After Prison Release as He Makes Major Lifestyle Changes

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star Steve McBee Sr. is sharing new health details after returning home from prison in September.

The Bravo patriarch has been focused on improving his health, changing his eating habits, and addressing medical concerns since returning to his family’s farm in Gallatin, Missouri, on September 11.

McBee recently revealed that he is undergoing additional blood testing because of a history of high cholesterol.

In an October 2 Instagram post, McBee explained that he planned to submit a blood sample for testing and share the results with his followers.

“Sending in my Rhythm blood test Monday. I’ll post the results when they’re back in about a week. I’ve always had high LDL, the bad cholesterol,” he wrote.

He also explained that he wanted more detailed information about his cholesterol levels.

“But LDL comes in large, buoyant particles, and the small dense ones are the bigger concern. This time I’m also checking the ApoB, which actually counts how many of those particles you actually have. Stay tuned.”

An ApoB test measures apolipoprotein B, a protein associated with particles that can contribute to plaque buildup in arteries.

McBee has not shared the results of the test in the information provided.

Steve McBee Sr. Reveals Painful Dental Problem After Returning Home From Prison

McBee has also been addressing a dental issue that affected his ability to eat.

On September 24, the Bravo star shared an Instagram video explaining that he was preparing to undergo a root canal after experiencing significant tooth pain.

“The last month and a half I’ve had such a bad toothache I can barely eat,” McBee said.

He said he was relieved to finally have the problem addressed.

“I’m so happy about that. That’s a big deal,” he added.

The dental procedure was one of several health-related appointments McBee discussed publicly after his return home.

He has also been documenting changes to his daily routine, particularly his efforts to prepare healthier meals.

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Changes His Diet and Cooking Habits

On September 22, McBee shared several photos of meals he prepared at home.

The dishes included a healthier cheesecake made with Greek yogurt and eggs, pork chops with mushrooms and garlic gravy, and homemade biscuits.

“Well, at home cooking away in between reading and working on the computer…trying to find more healthy alternatives to start cooking,” he wrote on Instagram.

McBee has continued spending time in the kitchen with family members.

On Sunday, October 11, he posted a video featuring his granddaughter, Blair McBee, helping him prepare a family meal.

“What are we making? Are we making Sunday lunch?” McBee asked Blair in the video. “Are we cooking? Oh yeah, we’ve got it all going on, don’t we.”

He captioned the post, “My little chef helping with Sunday dinner.”

Meanwhile, the future of “The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” remains uncertain.

Bravo has not announced whether the reality series will return for season 4, and the McBee family has not publicly confirmed plans for another season.