Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Cosmetic Procedure Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Teddi Mellencamp decided to make a change for herself while continuing the demanding treatment schedule that has defined much of her life over the past year.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum revealed she underwent an upper blepharoplasty, or eyelid lift, after first getting approval from the doctors overseeing her stage 4 cancer treatment. Teddi, 45, documented the procedure on Instagram Stories on Monday, October 12, making clear that her oncologists had signed off before she went ahead with the cosmetic surgery.

Teddi Mellencamp Gets Clearance From Her Cancer Doctors

Getty Teddi Mellencamp attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

“Upper bleph day with best doctor out there,” Mellencamp wrote on Instagram, as reported by “And yes, I got the OK from my cancer doctors…”

The reality star also addressed followers who questioned why she wanted the procedure.

“I hear all of you saying I don’t need this… But I want it!” she wrote.

Mellencamp’s surgeon, Beverly Hills facial plastic surgeon Dr. Sarmela Sunder, later shared footage from the procedure and explained why they had waited before moving forward.

“Even though she wanted this procedure for a bit, we wanted to wait until she was medically cleared for it by her oncologists,” Sunder wrote.

“She got the ‘all-clear’ and we were able to perform the procedure under local anesthesia. Just like everything else in her life, Teddi handled it like a true champ!”

Mellencamp Calls Procedure ‘Easy Peasy’

Getty Teddi Mellencamp

Mellencamp was back on Instagram after the surgery, giving followers an update while outlining a week that still revolved heavily around her cancer care.

“The things that I can tell you, that I don’t need to keep answering, is, of course it was fine with my cancer doctors, that’s why I agreed to do it,” she said.

“Stitches come out Thursday, I have immunotherapy Wednesday, this week is planned out to a T.”

She also described the procedure as “easy peasy” and told followers she would eventually share the final result.

‘RHOBH’ Alum Remains in Cancer Treatment

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Mellencamp was first diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022, according to People. The cancer later metastasized to her brain and lungs, leading to surgery, radiation and immunotherapy.

Her health has improved considerably, but she has repeatedly stressed that treatment is not over.

During a September 8 interview with Extra, Mellencamp said, “I’m not allowed to say that I’m in remission, but I’m allowed to say that I’m cancer-free for right now.” She also explained that she still had months of immunotherapy ahead.

She previously said scans showed no detectable cancer but emphasized that she was continuing treatment and remained careful because her immune system was compromised.

The daughter of rocker John Mellencamp has kept followers closely updated throughout her cancer battle, from surgeries and scans to the difficult days that have come with treatment.

She told Extra that the process remains unpredictable.

“You know, some days I feel great and some days I feel really low,” Mellencamp said.

“And I think that that’s one thing I didn’t really realize. People think like once you get through radiation and then you’re on to either their chemotherapy or their immunotherapy, then, like, you’re healed. And you’re like, ‘No, I’m still in the midst of it.’”