Bravo fans have been following “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy’s life since she joined the show in season 6 in 2019, sharing her journey as a single mom to her young son, Hudson, whom she welcomed with her first husband.

It’s hard to believe just how much Hudson has grown up since he first appeared on the series. The now 14-year-old recently joined his mom and stepdad by modeling for the Bravo star’s latest pajama line, giving fans another glimpse of just how much he’s changed over the years.

Madison LeCroy’s Son Hudson, 14, Models For Her Latest Pajama Line

Bravo fans couldn’t help but take to the comment section of “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy’s latest Instagram post and share their surprise at just how much her son, Hudson, has grown.

The 14-year-old joined his mom and stepdad, Brett Randle, in a new post advertising the reality star’s latest LeCroy pajama collection just in time for the holidays. In the clip, Hudson could be seen sweetly matching Randle in a super soft red T-shirt and white and red striped pajama pants as they stand near a Christmas tree. Hudson is then seen holding presents and doing his perfect model pose before putting the presents underneath the tree.

The clip ends with LeCroy, who wears a comfy white pajama set with red piping, Hudson, and her husband coming together and holding each other close near the tree.

“The holiday dress code? Pajamas. 🎄 Meet Candy Cane and Snow Day, our two newest holiday sets. Candy Cane pairs a red tee with candy-striped pants, and Snow Day is all cream with a little red piping. Wear them for coffee by the tree, wrapping gifts after bedtime, or staying in your pajamas well past noon,” the post was captioned.

Bravo Fans Can’t Get Over How Much Hudson Has Grown

The post quickly garnered several comments by fans and Bravo stars alike who couldn’t believe just how much Hudson had grown.

“Wow, Hudson is growing up. Handsome boy looks like his Momma!” A fan said. “Hudson is so grown and handsome!” Another fan wrote. “Your son is so grown!! When did that happen,” a comment read.

“I cannot believe how big Hudson is now! 🥹”Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard shared.

In June 2025, Hudson, who was 12 at the time, became a big brother when LeCroy and Randle welcomed their daughter, Teddi, into the world. In an episode of “Southern Charm,” the couple is seen coming home with Teddi with Hudson getting a chance to hold his baby sister for the first time.

“Hudson holding Teddi is like, it’s my two babies. And you know, naming her after my late father…it’s like, Teddi was the missing piece to my family,” says Madison. “So good. I hope I’m not pregnant again because that’s the only time I cry. Jesus.”

As Hudson holds Teddi, he jokingly shares, “I love her so much, but then I’m not ready for her to be crying in the night.”