Reality TV star Kristen Doute is stepping away from the drama of “The Valley” for a moment to show fans a different side of herself. The Bravo personality recently announced an exciting new project, co-hosting a sports and pop culture podcast called “RunItBack.”

Doute is bringing together two of her biggest interests in the new podcast, and it’s a fitting move for the longtime football fan, particularly when it comes to her beloved Detroit Lions. The project gives her the opportunity to explore her love of sports and today’s pop culture news while sharing her unfiltered thoughts and opinions with fans.

Kristen Doute Announces New Podcast Mixing Sports & Pop Culture

Getty Kristen Doute attends “The GOAT” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Ysabel on April 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.

Kristen Doute was known for stirring the pot, getting caught in messy relationship drama, and landing at the center of some of the biggest feuds on “Vanderpump Rules.” However, her new project allows fans to see a different side of her as she steps out of the Bravo universe to explore her love of sports.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the “RunItBack” podcast, Doute shared, “I’ve always loved sports, and growing up a Detroit football fan, Sundays have always been about the game, the passion, and of course, having a lot to say about it. I’ve also always loved a good conversation, a little friendly debate, and let’s be honest, a little bit of drama.”

Doute shared that her new podcast brings together “two worlds that people don’t always think belong in the conversation,” adding that “women have plenty to say about both.”

“Together we’re creating a space where we can be opinionated, laugh, disagree, and say whatever everyone else is saying,” she said.

Doute co-hosts the podcast with Katie DiMento, who is also a major football fan and cheers for the New England Patriots. In their debut episode, released on November 20, the women discussed the Lions-Patriots matchup in Munich, Germany; how Doute became such a huge football fan; their fantasy football interests; and even Sam Hartman being named the next “Bachelor,” among other pop culture topics.

Doute Is Returning to ‘The Valley’ While Her Fiancé Luke Broderick Is Officially Out

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 30: (L-R) Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute attend “The GOAT” Los Angeles Tastemaker Event at Ysabel on April 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video)

While speaking to Page Six at an event for her clothing line, James Mae, Doute revealed that her fiancé, Luke Broderick, will not be participating in season 4 of “The Valley.”

“I’ll set the record straight,” Doute began. “Luke has decided not to film ‘The Valley’ this season. It was a discussion that he and I had together, really just focusing on our family and Luke’s mental health before we started production.”

She continued, “I really left it in his hands and said I would love for him to be a part of it, of course, but if it wasn’t right for him, then I wanted to be there to support that as well and that was the decision he made. So he gets to spend a lot more time with Kaia these days, which is wonderful.”

Bravo has not officially confirmed the show’s renewal, but the cast has hinted that production is in the works. Page Six also noted that Bravo cameras were up during Doute’s James Mae event, which was also attended by her co-stars Brittany Cartwright, Zack Wickham, Benji Quach, Jasmine Goode, Michelle Saniei, Lala Kent, Jesse Lally, and Lacy Nicole.

Besides the departure of Broderick, cast members Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko also announced they were not returning after three seasons.