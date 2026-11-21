Stassi Schroeder was recently asked about her ex-boyfriend and former “Vandepump Rules’ co-star Jax Taylor’s cancer diagnosis. Taylor shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, revealing he had surgery to remove a tumor.

“One of confusion,” Schroeder said of her reaction to the news when speaking with E! News. “I’m not here to doubt somebody’s diagnosis. I hope the best for everyone involved.”

The reality television star was also asked if she has a message for Taylor, but her response was simple: “no.”

Schroeder and Taylor’s relationship was documented during the early days of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Jax Taylor Shared Photos of Himself In A Hospital Bed

On his Instagram page to announce the news of his diagnosis, Taylor shared a few photos of himself in the hospital.

“This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life,” he began . “Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones. What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined. My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney. After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer. I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me. It put me in a really dark place. The hardest part was the waiting. Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine. It’s crazy how you can act like everything is normal when deep down you’re a mess.

“After a long 5 hour surgery today, the tumor has been removed but it was a lot larger than they thought so we are waiting on the pathology results to make we got it all.”

Taylor also took a moment to thank those who have been by his side, including his girlfriend and former publicist Lori Kreb. And he also said he hopes to send an important message through his post.

“If there’s one thing I hope people can take away from this, it’s never to take your health for granted,” he added. “I did for many years and I won’t ever do that again. Next week on November 28 will mark my 2 year sobriety anniversary and I’m so fucking proud. It’s crazy how things happen…if I hadn’t ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, I probably wouldn’t have known this tumor was there until it was too late. I like to think my dad had a part in that. Life can really change in a second. I’ve been given a lot to think about these past few years and if there’s one thing I know forsure it’s that nothing else matters more than your health your kids and the people that show up for you when it matters the most.”

Jax Taylor Recently Requested More Than $17,000 A Month In Spousal Support From Brittany Cartwright

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Taylor recently had a new divorce filing in which he asked for more than $17,000 a month in spousal support from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

Following this news, coupled with his new relationship with Kreb, Cartwright’s “The Valley’ co-stars have spoken out in support, including Lala Kent and Zack Wickham.