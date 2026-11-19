“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy might be exploring a new opportunity in the modeling world, with hopes of landing a coveted spot with Sports Illustrated.

The Bravo reality TV star teased the latest career opportunity with fans on a recent Amazon Live, sharing that she’s crossing her fingers she gets the chance to model for the magazine for its popular Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Over the years, the outlet has had women from all walks of life pose in sexy and sultry bikinis, including other reality TV stars such as Bethenny Frankel, Hannah Berner, and Brooks Nader.

Madison LeCroy Teases Potential Sports Illustrated Opportunity

Getty Madison LeCroy attends Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City.

During Madison LeCroy’s Tuesday, November 17, Amazon Live, the “Southern Charm” star revealed that she had an important meeting with Sports Illustrated, hoping to land a spot on the magazine’s Swimsuit Issue next year.

“Today I had a meeting. So after the Victoria’s Secret Show, I got a call from Sports Illustrated, and they asked for me to come and talk with them for a meeting for possibly the 2027 roster. So I went and did that today. Fingers crossed that I’ll make it to the next stages of that,” she shared.

LeCroy went on to explain that becoming a mother of two hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her career goals. The star recently welcomed her daugher, Teddi, this summer, and she’s not ruiling out a spot on the magazine’s coveted roster. “I look at Martha Stewart, and I’m like, okay, Martha did it! I just want to follow in a lot of her footsteps,” she added.

Stewart famously appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023 at 81 years old, making history as the magazine’s oldest model.

LeCroy went on to detail her conversation with the magazine, sharing that she pleaded with them to let her know if she made the 2027 roster. “I want to know if I need to prepare for the best shape I’ve ever been in in my life, or can I prepare to gain three pounds for Thanksgiving?. I need to know because I have to lock in,” she said.

However, she admitted that even if she doesn’t make it, she’s happy that she was even approached by the iconic magazine. “Even to be noticed and to be asked to do that, I’m already proud of myself in that sense. I hope I get it. Everybody say a prayer,” she told her fans.

LeCroy Sizzles on the 2026 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Getty Madison LeCroy attends the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.

LeCroy recently gave fans a glimpse of why she could be a contender for Sports Illustrated’s 2027 roster when she stepped onto the red carpet at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18, in a dazzling blue gown. The sparkling dress featured a plunging V-neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette, while the reality star completed the look with her signature blonde hair styled in voluminous curls.

LeCroy shared her excitement about attending her first-ever CMA Awards on Instagram, sharing a clip of her posing for photos on the carpet and doing a fun dance before entering the event.

LeCroy has been making several red carpet appearances this year, most recently attending the New York City premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.” She turned heads in a strapless, cream-colored gown adorned with matching feathers along the bodice, seemingly paying homage to the film’s signature aesthetic.

Last month, the Bravo star attended the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a sexy nude, champagne-colored sheer gown that featured a dramatic cutout that exposed her toned midriff. If that daring look didn’t catch the attention of Sports Illustrated, we don’t know what will!