Kyle Cooke has received an outpouring of support from his “Summer House” co-stars following his separation from Amanda Batula in January. That support was more important than ever following the shocking news that Batula began a romantic relationship with their co-star, West Wilson. Batula and Wilson continue to go strong today.

As the Bravo star continues to find support from his current castmates, he recently revealed that he also heard from two familiar faces from the show’s very first season, who reached out with an unexpected message of support.

Kyle Cooke Gets Unexpected Support From ‘Summer House’ Alums Amid Separation

Getty Kyle Cooke attends the “Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards” at Edison Ballroom on October 06, 2026 in New York City.

During Bravo Fan Fest 2026 in October, “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke revealed that he got unexpected support from his season one castmates Lauren Wirkus and Ashley Wirkus following his separation news.

“You know, the funny thing is with everything that happened in the public eye this year, I had the Wirkus twins reach out to me for the first time in almost a decade,” . “And it’s kind of funny what brings people together.”

Getty Carl Radke, Lauren Wirkus, and Kyle Cooke attend ELLE, E! and IMG New York Fashion Week February 2017 Kick-Off Event on February 8, 2017 in New York City.

Lauren and Ashley appeared on the inaugural season of “Summer House,” with Lauren having a memorable on-again, off-again relationship with Carl Radke. They both appeared on season 2, although Ashley appeared in a friend role.

According to The Daily Dish, both Lauren and Ashley left reality TV behind for a more normal life. Lauren resides in Washington, D.C., with her husband, NFL coach David Raih, and they share two children. Ashley is married to Brad McAtee, and the couple also shares two kids.

Getty Kyle cooke

Cooke and Amanda Batula announced their separation in January after four years of marriage and 10 years together. The two are not yet officially divorced as of this writing.

In October, Cooke provided some insight into where the former couple stands in their divorce proceedings, telling E! News, “It’s been a little slow going. She was busy; I was busy,” he told the outlet. “We’re still working on the details of that.”

He continued, “It’s never fun to have those formal talks, and maybe there’s a side of us that put it off a little bit. But, yeah, we will eventually make it formal and sign on the dotted line.”

That same month, he shared with Bravo Insider that the divorce had “been prolonged” and he and Batula had “yet to finalize things.”

In the meantime, Batula continues to go strong with West Wilson, the former couple’s “Summer House” co-star, with the two more open to showcasing their relationship on social media as of late. For Cooke, it’s still been difficult to process their budding relationship, which came as a shock to him and to the cast.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s jarring when I open my phone and I see photo dumps of her and West, just because like, in some instances, it’s like he literally just like replaced me,” he said during Bravo Fan Fest.

When it comes to Cooke’s love life, the reality star shared at the Bravo event that he was single.