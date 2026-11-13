Steve McBee Sr. Reveals Unexpected New Companion and Career Move Following Prison Release

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star Steve McBee Sr. is sharing details about his life following his divorce from Kristi McBee and his return home from prison.

The Bravo reality star, who was released from a federal prison in Yankton, South Dakota, in September 2026, has been spending time with his family at their Missouri farm while adjusting to his new routine.

In a series of November Instagram posts, McBee revealed that he’s developed an unexpected attachment to his dog, Gunner, started exploring a new career interest and made plans to spend Thanksgiving with his family.

One of the biggest personal changes involves his relationship with Gunner, a pug who has become his constant companion.

During a November 10 Instagram video, McBee admitted that he previously didn’t understand why people brought small dogs everywhere they went.

Now, he’s doing exactly that.

Steve McBee Sr. Reveals Unexpected Change Following Divorce From Kristi

McBee shared a video of himself driving with Gunner sitting in the passenger seat.

The reality star explained that his feelings about small dogs have changed since his marriage to Kristi ended.

“He’s always with me everywhere I go. He’s right by my side, and I like it,” McBee said.

He then recalled making fun of his parents for treating their small dogs like children.

“I used to make fun of my parents. They had these little dogs, and I used to tell Kristi all the time, like, ‘What is wrong with them? Why would they take them little dogs around like children with them?’ Like everywhere they go,” he continued.

“And here I am. Kind of funny.”

McBee has frequently featured Gunner in his social media updates since returning home.

The dog was also present during a September 16 video in which McBee celebrated babysitting his granddaughter Blair Collins McBee by himself for the first time.

“Look who papa gets to watch solo!” he said while Gunner ran nearby. “Alright, we get to go out and play now.”

‘McBee Dynasty’ Star Shares Surprising New Career Interest

McBee has also been exploring technology while continuing to work on the family’s farming operations.

In a November 4 Instagram video, he revealed that he was working in his home office at 3 a.m. after attending late-night meetings.

The Bravo star explained that he had started experimenting with artificial intelligence and “vibe coding,” a process that uses AI tools to help generate computer code.

“I like it,” McBee said. “At least you have the facilities and the backing here to do and make sound decisions.”

He also joked about his new interest in the caption.

“Career update: traded the skid steer for a keyboard. 3 a.m. and I’m officially an AI vibe coder. Still don’t know what I’m doing but it’s in a different font,” he wrote.

Despite spending time in his office, McBee hasn’t stepped away from the family’s agricultural responsibilities.

On November 12, he shared another update explaining that the farm was preparing for freezing temperatures.

“Better make sure all the water pumps and everything are winterized,” he said.

He has also shared videos of himself caring for chickens and cleaning their enclosure.

“Farm life, right? Gotta love it,” McBee said in one Instagram video.

Steve McBee Sr. Reveals Thanksgiving Plans After Returning Home

McBee is also looking forward to spending the upcoming holidays with his family.

On November 12, he posted a video discussing his Thanksgiving plans, which will mark his first holiday season since returning home from prison.

“I’m so blessed to be able to spend Thanksgiving with my family,” he said.

“So we all are. Doesn’t matter where you’re at.”

McBee has already been sharing glimpses of family gatherings at the farm.

In an October 25 Instagram post, he revealed that his granddaughter Blair helped him grill steaks under the full moon.

The family dinner included filets, sweet potatoes, cottage cheese, corn on the cob and Caesar salad.

The following day, McBee posted another video featuring his son Jesse McBee playing with Blair and his own daughter, Summer Leigh McBee, while the rest of the family ate dinner.

“Jesse’s in here, he’s the official babysitter,” McBee said.

He added in the video’s caption, “Jesse is babysitting while the ‘mostly adults’ eat dinner lol.”

The family has also been expanding its livestock operations.

During season 3 of “The McBee Dynasty,” the brothers discussed raising miniature Highland cows.

On October 26, Cole McBee and his wife, Kacie Adkison, announced that three Highland calves had been born on the farm within three days.

“We’re dropping minis like flies!” McBee wrote while sharing the news on his Instagram Story.