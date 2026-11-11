Kim Zolciak-Biermann Surfaces in NYC for Wine With Daughter Brielle & Boyfriend Kyle Mowitz

Bravo personality Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been keeping a low profile lately, not posting anything to her own Instagram grid since June 7, 2026. However, on Wednesday, November 11, Kim was seen in NYC in a photo posted by her oldest daughter, Brielle.

The pic shows Kim sitting in a restaurant beside her boyfriend Kyle Mowitz, cheerfully holding a glass of wine and sitting in front of what looks like a pasta dish. Brielle put the photo on her Stories (temporary disappearing pics), and tagged New York City as the location.

The day before, Brielle shouted out the New York City yogurt store Go Greek, calling it “my heaven.”

Kim started dating Kyle, around a year and a half ago, as her contentious divorce from former Falcons player Kroy Biermann was unfolding.

Page Six says Kyle, 45, is an “extremely successful entrepreneur” who recently split from his own spouse, Jillian Green.

The outlet reports Kyle is the co-founder and a managing partner of a private investment firm, Imperium Blue, with a combined $3 billion in total assets.

Kim’s 25-year-old daughter Ariana, who recently started filming season 3 of the popular Bravo show “Next Gen NYC,” spoke out back in the summer of 2026 about why she feels Kyle is a good match for her mom. She said, “My mom is my best friend. We have never been so close, especially for the last few years. The boyfriend is incredible.”

She also called Kyle “one of the sweetest people” and gushed over the way he “loves the heck” out of Kim. “She really needed him, and they have something that’s actually really beautiful.”

Kim Was Previously Seen at Brielle’s Bridal Shower

In September 2026, the “Don’t Be Tardy” star was seen smiling at Brielle’s bridal shower as the 29-year-old prepped for her November wedding to MLB player Billy Seidl.

As of publishing on November 11, fans are breathlessly awaiting any news about Brielle’s wedding, which she confirmed would take place this month but hasn’t shared the exact date. Since the family is in NYC, it’s pretty certain the occasion isn’t immediately upon us, if Brielle’s prior announcement that the wedding would take place on a beach rings true.

Kim’s Longtime Costar Nene Leakes Checked in on How Kim Has Been Faring

Nene hit V-103’s “The Big Tigger Show” in September, where she made a few comments about the most recent contact she’s had with Kim. Nene said she was “cool” with her former “RHOA” costar, with whom she shared the screen for six seasons. Nene declined to call Kim a “friend,” saying the word is something to serious to apply to their relationship, instead describing her as an associate.

“I just hit her up wanting to know how she’s doing,” Nene explained, and added, “So, I wanted to just reach out, and I did.”

The former “The New Normal” star also said she congratulated Kim on Brielle’s upcoming wedding. Kim’s ex Kroy has been confirmed to have been left off the guest list for the upcoming festivities.