SEE: Brielle Biermann Teases Potential Wedding Hair Looks

Brielle Biermann, the oldest daughter of former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, will be getting married any day to her fiancé Billy Seidl. Brielle and Billy, an MLB player for the Chicago White Sox, have not revealed the exact date of their wedding, but they have confirmed it will happen at some point in November 2026.

A few days ago, Brielle asked fans to share their opinions on which color hair she should go with for her bridal look. The 29-year-old posted a video clip showing several different options and wrote, “which color for wedding hair!! i can’t decide🙈🤪”

A quick glance of the comments looks like the majority of voters are asking Brielle to go with a brunette shade. One declared the color makes her features “pop more.”

“Definitely brunette,” agreed another person.

Brielle Has Been Enjoying Herself During the Wedding Countdown

On Sunday, November 8, Brielle shared a clip of herself sipping wine and enjoying “Dancing With the Stars” alongside a pal. In the caption, she let her favorite contestant be known, encouraging fans to vote for comedian Connor Wood, who is partnered with Rylee Arnold.

On November 9, the Bravo star didn’t seem to be stressing over her diet in the leadup to the big day. She wrote on her Instagram Stories that she and Billy were eating at Five Guys, a popular burger chain, “every day.”

Billy Celebrated His 26th Birthday Shortly Before the Wedding

On Monday, November 9, Brielle wrote some sweet birthday notes to Billy on her Stories (temporary Instagram posts that disappear after 24 hours). She wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life” and “I love you forever,” before calling the athlete her “favorite human.” The reality star spaced out the words over a set of five sweet photos showing some fun moments spent with Billy.

Brielle Previously Said She ‘Wasn’t Expecting’ Billy’s 2024 Proposal

Billy popped the question to Brielle on February 27, 2024, the day after Brielle’s 27th birthday. In an Instagram Q&A session which was reposted by Bravo, she revealed she thought they were going on a “regular date” the night he proposed.

“I didn’t think anything of it. I was, like, ‘OK, great. What should I wear? We were talking about me wearing jeans, and then he put on a nice outfit. I was like, ‘Wait, I’m not gonna wear jeans if you’re gonna wear that. I’m gonna put on a dress.’ The first thing I said to him — after I said ‘yes,’ obviously — I was like, ‘You were going to let me wear jeans?!’ I can’t believe this man.’ I really was surprised.”

She also spoke on Billy’s best quality, praising his thoughtfulness. She said for their first hangout, he took her out late at night with a blanket to see the moon and stars, knowing she loved watching the sky. “He’s just so sweet and so thoughtful and literally the kindest person I’ve ever met. There’s nobody sweeter than him, I swear,” she gushed.