Jax Taylor Makes Surprising Request Amid Brittany Cartwright Divorce Battle

Jax Taylor is asking a judge to order his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, to pay him more than $17,000 a month in spousal support as their contentious divorce continues.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star is also requesting hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover his legal expenses, according to court documents.

What Fans Know So Far

Taylor is seeking $17,401 in monthly spousal support, TMZ reports. His legal team has also asked Cartwright to pay $250,000 toward his fees and another $10,000 for a forensic accountant.

In the filing, Taylor claims he is unemployed and does not have a regular source of income. He alleges that Cartwright orchestrated a targeted campaign to portray him as an “abuser,” damaging his reputation and affecting his ability to find work.

Taylor claims the situation cost him a potential role on “Special Forces.” He also alleges that Carpe Deodorant decided not to extend its partnership with him, among other professional consequences.

The financial information included in the documents offers a look at the figures Taylor says he and Cartwright are working with. He reports earning an average of $30,334 per month over the past year, while estimating his monthly expenses at $28,944.

He also claims Cartwright’s company generated $632,775 in gross income between Jan. 1 and May 31. Taylor says he has $464,671 across various bank accounts, along with another $193,471 in other property.

The financial requests are not the only issue Taylor plans to bring before the court. He also intends to ask a judge to remove Cartwright’s tie-breaking authority over medical decisions for their 5-year-old son, Cruz.

Taylor cites what he describes as “newfound knowledge” of alleged neglect and unreasonable delays involving their son’s care and school enrollment. These are claims made in his court filing and have not been established as findings by a judge.

The Divorce Has Been Going on For Years Now

The latest request comes weeks after Taylor made another move in the divorce proceedings. In October, he asked a judge to declare him legally single while the former couple continued working through financial, property and support matters.

His attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, argued that the marriage was beyond repair and that Taylor should be allowed to move forward without waiting for the remaining issues to be resolved.

“Taylor respectfully requests that this court grant his request for a bifurcated judgment on marital status only,” the October filing stated.

The documents also argued that nearly two years had passed since the divorce case began, with little progress and no trial date set.

Cartwright filed for divorce in August 2024 after five years of marriage. The former couple share son Cruz, who is 5.

Although Taylor has asked to be declared legally single, the financial and property issues remain unresolved. The latest hearing is scheduled for Dec. 30, when the court is expected to discuss the new requests.

Taylor has moved on with Cartwright’s former publicist Lori Krebs, which caused Cartwright to drop her from representing her.