Lindsay Hubbard Seemingly Reacts to Kyle Cooke Makeout Rumors With Cheeky Comment

Bravo fans were left stunned after Page Six reported that “Summer House” co-stars Lindsay Hubbard and Kyle Cooke “made out” over the Halloween weekend while on a cast trip to Mexico, where they are currently filming the second season of “In the City.”

The news of their makeout session is a total shocker to fans since Hubbard was once engaged to Cooke’s best friend, Carl Radke. Radke broke off their engagement in September 2023, just two months before they were to wed. However, she and Radke are currently in a much better place.

It now appears that Hubbard has also gotten word of the story of her and Cooke’s alleged kiss and shared a cheeky response to it all.

Lindsay Hubbard Has Hilarious Response to Kyle Cooke Makeout Rumors

Getty Jesse Solomon, Amanda Batula, West Wilson, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend Bravo’s “Summer House” Season 10 at 92NY on January 28, 2026 in New York City.

Linday Hubbard broke her silence after Page Six reported that she and her “Summer House” co-star Kyle Cooke shared a kiss while on their “In the City” cast trip to Mexico during the Halloween weekend.

According to Vanderpodsrecap Instagram, Hubbard took to Threads, where she wrote, “I went to bed at 8:30pm last night, what did I miss?” The reality star also shared a crying emoji, possibly expressing her disbelief over the shocking headlines.

Page Six shared that multiple sources confirmed their kiss on their cast trip, although they could not specify if the makeout session was “romantic or a silly moment, perhaps fueled by alcohol.”

The supposed make-out also comes as Hubbard and her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, who is also a close friend to Cooke, appear to be on friendly terms as of late. In fact, while speaking to People in August, the former couple shared that they’ve been each other’s wingman as they navigate single life.

The outlet also reported that Radke was not on the cast trip, although it was confirmed that he made cameos in the second season.

“We’re trying to help wingman [for each other] too,” Radke said. “Yeah, a little bit,” Hubbard said, adding, “I’ve given advice along the way.”

‘In the City’ Welcomes Five New Stars After Major Cast Changes

Getty Lindsay Hubbard and Yvonne Najor attend the Ciara Miller x DSW Collaboration Dinner at The New York Edition on May 27, 2026 in New York City.

According to Page Six, Cooke and Hubbard were joined by “In the City” stars Yvonne Najor, Nick Barber, Kenny Martin, Whitney Fransway and Gavin Moseley, while in Cancun, Mexico. They were also joined by the show’s four new cast members: Natasha Parker, Brittany Whitfield, Reagan Baker and Robert Morrison. The outlet did not name Baker’s husband, Barthelemy Jallet, who also makes an appearance on season 2.

Fans will also see a major cast change up in the new season with Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera and her partner Eoin Heavey, as well as Andrea Denver and his wife, Lexi Sundin, no longer filming.

Page Six reported that Batula made the decision to leave the show after the immense bullying surrounding her relationship with West Wilson. She also reportedly did not want to film without him.