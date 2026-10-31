‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Spills on Season 12 and Her Unexpected Craig Conover Discovery

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is sharing new details about season 12, her experience at Bravo Fan Fest, and what surprised her about castmate Craig Conover’s latest project.

During an Amazon Live broadcast on October 29, LeCroy answered viewer questions while sharing her favorite fall fashion picks. She discussed meeting several Bravo stars at Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, over the weekend and offered an update on the upcoming season of “Southern Charm.”

LeCroy also admitted that Conover had kept an important detail about his new Peacock series from her.

Madison LeCroy Says ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Could Be One of the Best Yet

LeCroy expressed excitement about season 12 when a viewer told her they couldn’t wait for the show to return.

“I know, I’m so excited! I feel like it’s going to be probably one of our best yet,” she said during the livestream. “I definitely am pumped about it. I had fun. I probably, if anything, had too much fun.”

The upcoming season marks a change for LeCroy, who spent much of season 11 pregnant with her daughter, Teddi LeCroy Randle.

During Bravo Fan Fest’s “#No Filter” panel, LeCroy discussed how her experience filming changed after welcoming her daughter with husband Brett Randle.

“I was drinking Heineken Zeros last summer and this time I was definitely trying to hang but also lose weight at the same time so that didn’t,” she said.

“I had too much fun. I was like, ‘Mom’s back, let’s do this.’ The hot girl summer definitely was true.”

LeCroy welcomed Teddi during season 11, with the birth featured in episode 15.

Craig Conover Kept a Detail About His New Peacock Series From His Co-Star

During the Amazon Live broadcast, another viewer asked LeCroy what she thought about Conover’s upcoming Peacock drama series.

LeCroy said she supported her longtime costar but admitted that she hadn’t known his character would be mute.

“Okay, obviously I’m always going to support Craig. You know, he does it for me, so that’s just what we do for each other,” she said.

“I didn’t know he was mute in the drama! I’m going to have to talk to him about that because he didn’t tell me that, so yeah. I don’t know – I heard it’s steamy, you know, so I have no idea. But yes, he’s got a lot going on so I’ll be staying tuned.”

Conover stars in “Southern Monster,” a scripted Peacock micro-drama in which he plays Hunter, a man whose family estate becomes the focus of a corporate development deal.

The series follows Maeve, a corporate fixer tasked with convincing Hunter to sell the property, as their relationship becomes complicated by family secrets and her past.

LeCroy Reveals Which Bravo Stars She Enjoyed Meeting at Fan Fest

LeCroy also discussed her interactions with “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Bronwyn Newport and “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Captain Sandy Yawn.

When a viewer asked which celebrity surprised her most at Fan Fest, LeCroy explained that she had heard positive things about Newport before meeting her.

“It wasn’t that I was surprised at all, but I actually got to talk to Bronwyn when she was using a few people that I use for my glam here,” LeCroy said.

“They had nothing but great things to say about her, and then we got to chat for a quick second, so I enjoyed meeting her.”

LeCroy also enjoyed spending time with Yawn and her wife, Leah Shafer.

“And then obviously Captain Sandy, she’s so cool. Her wife Leah and I got to talk for a while, and she’s just so pretty and so nice,” she continued.

“I think they’re actually going to come back to Charleston to hang out with Miss Patricia, so hopefully I get an invite to that dinner because I enjoy their company.”