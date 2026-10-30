Todd Chrisley Relives an Adventurous Escapade from His Past

Todd Chrisley shared a hilarious and wild story about finding himself working as an escort for a 38-year-old woman in his younger years after moving to Los Angeles.

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“I was 18. I ended up waiting on this table of women and I got an $800 tip.” He says the amount made him exclaim, “Oh my god!” noting it happened back in 1986, and he’d come from a small rural South Carolina town.

Todd endearingly said the tip caused him to think, “I’ve made it. I have made it. I’ve got 800 bucks.”

He recalls when he left the restaurant after his shift, a spotted a limousine against the wall and was motioned over by a man who said a woman inside wanted to speak to him. He said the woman complimented his service before asking where he was headed, and invited him into her under the pretenses of “dropping him off.”

“She didn’t drop me off,” Todd laughed. “Let’s just say that it turned into a very quick encounter.”

He says he ended up cavorting with the woman with the sunroof open as they drove through L.A. “Hot!” Bunnie exclaimed, to which Todd agreed, “This is every dream that I’ve ever had.”

Todd says after the initial encounter, he began seeing the woman, who was 38. He says in his 18-year-old mind, he reasoned, “She helps me get a place to live. She’s doing things for me.”

Todd says his mother knew about the arrangement, but his father never found out, and became suspicious of where Todd was getting “all this stuff.”