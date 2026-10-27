Patricia Altschul Names ‘Southern Charm’ Star Who Should Inherit Her Fortune Besides Her Son Whitney

Patricia Altschul was put on the spot during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” The wealthy South Carolina socialite, philanthropist and “Southern Charm” grande dame was asked who from the show she should leave her fortune to—and she had to answer in front of the entire cast.

After co-star Madison LeCroy asked the question, “Miss Patricia, if you were to leave your fortune to anyone on this cast other than [your son] Whitney [Sudler-Smith], who would it be?,” Altschul replied that it would likely be LeCroy.

“Well, Madison and I have been friends for 18 years,” Altschul, 85, explained on the Oct. 26 epsidoe of WWHL. “And I think she’ll probably have more children…”

LeCroy had a baby girl, Teddi, with her husband Brett Randle last year and has an older son, Hudson, from her first marriage. During the #No Filter panel at Bravo Fan Fest 2026 in Charleston, LeCroy said she hopes to have a third child in the next two to three years.

On WWHL, LeCroy then let out a huge scream following Altschul’s inheritance tease and jokingly exclaimed, “We made it!”

Patricia Altschul Has a Huge Net Worth

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Altschul is known as the matriarch of “Southern Charm” and has appeared on the show, co-created by her son, since its first season in 2014. Her historic mansion, the Isaac Jenkins Mikell House in Charleston, South Carolina, has been regularly featured on the Bravo reality show.

Altschul has a staggering net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her wealth comes from her past work in the art history field, her marriage to investment banker Arthur Altschul, as well as real estate, book deals, TV ventures, and her popular lifestyle brand the Patricia Altschul Luxury Collection.

During a recent interview on Ryan Albert’s “You’re the Shift” podcast, Altschul explained that there is a misconception about her wealth.

“Most people think that I didn’t do anything except marry rich husbands, but I’ve always worked,” she said. “And as I just mentioned, men are the most work. …I would say that always goes unnoticed or that I have an excellent education and library. So I think a lot of people just think I’m a fluff bunny that landed on a reality TV show and had a couple of rich husbands.”

Patricia Altschul Has Had a Long Friendship With Madison LeCroy

While Sudler-Smith is Altschul’s only child, LeCroy, 35, is like a daughter to her. The two became close after LeCroy began styling Altschul’s hair years ago, per BravoTV.com. More than a decade later, Altschul is one of the few clients LeCroy still takes for hair appointments.

Despite their 50-year age gap, the besties also often hang out for girls’ nights or sleepovers.

Altschul often tags LeCroy on Instagram and shares photos when they go out to dinner or hang out at home.

In April, she posted a photo of her and LeCroy posing at her South Carolina home alongside fellow “Southern Charm” co-stars Shep Rose and Craig Conover. “Friends for 13 years,” Altschul captioned the group post.

‘Southern Charm” returns to Bravo on Nov. 12 for its 12th season.