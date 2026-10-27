Andy Cohen Reveals Where He Stands With Jacqueline Laurita 15 Years After Infamous Reunion No-Show

At Bravo Fan Fest in 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina, Andy Cohen addressed how he feels about Jacqueline Laurita 15 years after she infamously skipped the season 3 reunion of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” due to being so distressed over a plot set up by Kim Depaola and Teresa to have Melissa come face-to-face at a fashion show with a strip club manager who claimed she used to be a dancer.

Despite the wrench Jacqueline threw into the filming, Andy says he’s forgiven and forgotten, and assured Jacqueline, “We’re cool.”

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Recalling the incident, Andy said, “That was calamitous” and recalled the group was filming season 4 while season 3 was airing.

Andy said the day of the reunion, “Jacqueline wouldn’t come out of her house that morning,” but pointed out, “And of course, she’s all over season 4.” The producer said there is now a rule in place for the ‘Housewives’ that “if you don’t show up for the reunion, you don’t come back.”

Melissa Gorga, who was sitting with Andy and Porsha Williams, then jumped in to assure everyone once again, “I was not a stripper!” before laughing, “And I would own it if I were.”

Andy then remarked on how “it seems so quaint” that the incident could have caused so much commotion and strife.

Melissa recalled that she was crying in her room, and Andy laughed about how he was solemnly informed that Jacqueline would not be participating but the show had to go on.

Melissa added, “A producer was even at the house, knocked on the door, and she would not come out.”

Andy Says Jacqueline Recently Apologized

Andy says Jacqueline recently DM’d him and said, “I’m so sorry I didn’t come to that.” He says he wrote back, “We’re cool.” He even sent her a copy of his new book, “Andy Cohen’s Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse.”