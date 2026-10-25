Aaryn Williams Returns to Reality TV in New Bravo Series for the First Time Since ‘Big Brother’ Controversy

Bravo is headed to Texas, y’all. (Yes, we know. Nobody in Texas actually says that.) The network’s newest reality TV series, “Small Town Trouble: Texas,” is set to premiere Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 9:00pm ET. But that isn’t the biggest news. Nope, that honor goes to one of the stars of the new show, Aaryn Williams (née Gries).

Williams appeared on Season 15 of “Big Brother” in 2013, and her eviction during Week 9 of the 12-week competition remains one of the show’s most memorable moments. After making controversial comments inside the House, she was booed by the live audience as she exited the game. It was an unusual moment for the CBS reality series, and one that still stands out more than a decade later.

Now, she’s back on TV. Yep, Aaryn is trading the “Big Brother” house for a new reality TV series. And this time, she’s bringing her husband and her life in Texas along for the ride.

Bravo Says Aaryn Williams Has Come a Long Way Since ‘Big Brother’

Let’s be real, Williams’ casting is bound to catch the attention of “Big Brother” fans who remember her original season. Her time on the show was controversial, and the audience’s reaction to her eviction made it one of the most talked-about exits in the show’s history.

Since then, Aaryn has built a family with her husband, Nick Williams, an Army veteran. The couple married on May 9, 2015, and have four daughters: Skyla, born in 2016; Adeline, born in 2017; Reese, born in 2019; and Kodi, born in 2021.

Bravo’s official cast announcement described Williams as:

“polarizing, magnetic and often at the center of the drama. A content creator who was publicly outed as bisexual, she’s built a new life on her own terms with her incredibly supportive husband, Nick, and four daughters whom she homeschools. Having openly reckoned with her complicated past, Aaryn is focused on personal growth, owning her mistakes, and becoming a better version of herself.”

Honestly, the network’s description makes it clear that Williams’ story is about more than her previous reality TV appearance. She’s now returning to television with her family and a different chapter of her life to share.

It seems like Bravo is also interested in exploring the people behind the public perception, which could make Williams an especially interesting addition to the cast. Whether you love her or hate her… we all live for the drama. And it looks like this series is going to be something else.

What Is ‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ About?

Set in Boerne, Texas, “Small Town Trouble: Texas” follows a group of wives, mothers, and social insiders as they navigate relationships, family life, and the expectations of their conservative community.

According to the official series announcement, the show:

“follows a charming yet unconventional group of wives, mothers, and social insiders alongside their respective husbands, as conservative values of small-town life collide with forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets, according to the official series announcement. Here, perception is everything, temptation is everywhere, and the trust is never as buttoned-up as it looks.”

Yep, it seems like this group won’t be short on complicated relationships or unexpected twists. The show’s premise centers on the tension between small-town values and the personal lives of people who don’t always fit neatly into those expectations.

And honestly, that’s an interesting setup for a Bravo series. When friendships, marriages, and community expectations collide, there’s plenty of room for the kind of interpersonal drama that keeps reality TV fans watching.

Who Else Is Joining the Bravo Series?

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Williams and her husband aren’t the only couple viewers will meet when “Small Town Trouble: Texas” premieres. The announced cast also includes four other women and their husbands/ partners:

Together, the cast will bring viewers into the lives of several couples navigating relationships and social expectations in Boerne. With Williams joining the group, longtime “Big Brother” fans have another reason to be curious about Bravo’s newest reality TV offering.

It seems like the network is ready to introduce viewers to a Texas community where appearances don’t always tell the whole story. Whether you’re tuning in because you remember Williams from “Big Brother 15” or you’re simply looking for a new reality series to watch, there’s plenty to pique your interest.

“Small Town Trouble: Texas” premieres Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 9:00pm ET on Bravo, streaming next day on Peacock.