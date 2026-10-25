Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence On Romance With Bravo Hunk

Bravo star Lindsay Hubbard has spoken out on the rumors she’s dating “Below Deck Med” hunk Joe Bradley. The rumors started after the “Summer House” cast filmed a charter on “Below Deck Med”, which will be featured on the next seasons of both shows.

What Did Lindsay Hubbard Say About Joe Bradley Romance?

Hubbard and Bradley sparked romance rumors a few weeks ago when they were spotted kissing in New York City. Carl Radke seemingly confirmed the two were dating in a recent interview.

This weekend at Bravo Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, Hubbard set the record straight on what’s happening with the hunky yachtie. On the red carpet with her “Summer House” co-star Kyle Cooke, Hubbard addressed the Bradley romance rumors when asked by Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea.

“Joe is hot. He’s fun. We had a great time in Greece. He came to New York. He was on Watch What Happens Live. We had a lot of fun in New York. He gets this like rap for being a ladies’ man, but it goes both ways. I had a hot MILF summer, and I’m having a hot MILF fall,” she expressed.

Cooke was asked for his thoughts on Hubbard’s potential romance with Bradley, especially considering the latter has quite the reputation for being a ladies’ man on “Below Deck Med.”

“I saw their dynamic on the boat. Um, he’s a really good dude. We had a good time. I don’t watch their show, so I didn’t like have any history, so I just kind of like assessed what I could see. I was like, I’d ship it,” he stated.

The official first look at the “Summer House” and “Below Deck Med” dropped at Bravo Fest, but Bradley wasn’t featured in the preview. Jesse Solomon, though, did reveal Bradley is the bosun on Season 12 of the hit yachting show when he commented “My bosun” on one of Bradley’s social media posts.

Radke, Solomon, Hubbard, Cooke, Ciara Miller, Bailey Taylor, and Mia Calabrese were the “Summer House” Season 11 cast members that went to Greece for the crossover event.

Lindsay Hubbard Makes Bold Statement About Ex Carl Radke

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Ever since the “Summer House” scandal involving Amanda Batula and West Wilson, Radke and Hubbard have grown closer again, bonding over being there for Cooke and Miller. They also had an epic conversation at the end of “Summer House” Season 10, which changed their relationship.

On a panel at Bravo Fest, they were asked about the new dynamic and being friends again. Radke admitted that it was important to him to find a way back to having a close bond with Hubbard after their split, because of his love for her. It took time and hard work, but Radke’s thrilled they are in such a good place and enjoying this new chapter in their friendship.

Hubbard, for her part, made a bold declaration about her ex in her answer about finding friendship after their 2023 breakup.

“I will say, you’re hard to quit, Carl. You are such a good human being, and I think both of us had some growing to do in different ways for different reasons, and this version of us is probably the best version of our friendship to date,” the “In The City” star spilled.

Radke gave Hubbard mad props for helping him become a better person, saying, “Lindsay has really helped me also in life, just becoming a better version of myself, growing up, communication, just how I treat my friends and family.”