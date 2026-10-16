Carl Radke Confirms Lindsay Hubbard Relationship with Fellow Bravo Star

Fans love a Bravo crossover, especially when a romance is involved! On October 11, gossip site DeuxMoi reported that “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard was dating “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Joe Bradley. While the rumored couple has yet to confirm or deny their relationship status, Hubbard’s co-star and ex-fiancé Carl Radke appears to be ready to spill some tea about this potential romance.

Radke appeared on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, where he opened up about his renewed friendship with his former fiancée, revealing how their new dynamic even helped both stars find themselves in the middle of some fun romantic escapades this summer.

As fans know, there was an epic “Summer House” and “Below Deck Med” crossover, which is set to air on both shows next year.

Carl Radke Hints at Lindsay Hubbard’s New Romance with Joe Bradley

Getty US reality TV personalites Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard attend the Television Academy’s Inaugural Televerse Festival at JW Marriott LA Live in Los Angeles on August 14, 2026.

Carl Radke had no issue spilling some hot tea about his “Summer House” co-star Lindsay Hubbard’s alleged new romance. Appearing on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Radke weighed in on speculation that Hubbard was romantically involved with “Below Deck Med” star Joe Bradley. When asked about the rumors, he offered a telling response: “Quite possibly.”

It was first reported by DeuxMoi that Hubbard and Bradley were Bravo’s newest couple. The outlet shared that “an eyewitness spotted the pair kissing near Industry Kitchen in NYC’s Financial District on Wednesday, September 30.” It was also reported that “In the City” season 2 was filming at the time.

Bradley made his Bravo debut on “Below Deck Med” season 9 in 2024 as a deckhand for Captain Sandy’s crew. However, he received a bad rap for his flirtatious nature and love triangle with two stews. He returned to season 10, where he found himself in yet another love triangle, but appeared to redeem himself in season 11, which recently concluded, seemingly focused on one woman and his career as he set his sights on becoming a bosun.

Despite Bradley’s bad rap, Radke had nothing but great things to say about him. “He’s a good-looking man. I thought he was really cool. I know the ladies like him. He was a really cool guy to me, so I have nothing but respect for him,” he said on the podcast.

Carl Radke Admits He & Hubbard Were Each Other’s ‘Wingman’ on ‘Summer House’ Season 11

With “Summer House” season 11 set to feature the cast joining Captain Sandy for a charter on “Below Deck Med” season 12, it appears the crossover may have been where Hubbard first found herself getting to know Bradley on a more romantic level. In his conversation on the podcast, Radke noted that the “Summer House” cast were on a three-day charter.

In fact, Radke shared that he and Hubbard were each other’s wingmen during the charter, with the star hinting at his own fun hookup.

“You’ll see on both seasons of “Summer House,” I think, and possibly “Below Deck” with our crossover … She was wing-maning. I was wing-maning. Which is fun because when we were friends, that’s what we did. You know, we hyped each other up, had each other’s backs. But where we are right now, it’s been so good.”

He also opened up about the Bravo fans who wanted to see him and Hubbard get back together after the two appear to be on really good terms as of late. Radke famously ended his engagement to Hubbard in August 2023, while filming season 8 of “Summer House,” roughly two months before they were to wed.

Radke shared that he and Hubbard were at a “really good place. I think it’s just healthy right now. The friendship is the focus.”