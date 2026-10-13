Lindsay Hubbard Sparks Romance Rumors With a Major Bravo Personality

“Summer House” and “In the City” star might be off the market, but don’t expect a reconciliation with her ex-fiancé Carl Radke. The former couple has remained on good terms since their split and even recently hosted an event together. According to gossip account DeuxMoi, Hubbard may have a new man in her life, and he’s reportedly another familiar face in the Bravo universe.

Reports suggest that Hubbard has been spotted getting cozy with “Below Deck Mediterranean” star Joe Bradley. Known for his charm and flirtatious nature, Bradley made his Bravo debut in season 9 in 2024, where he found himself in a messy love triangle with fellow stews Bri Muller and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich.

Could this romance be part of the “hot girl fall” Hubbard recently teased?

Lindsay Hubbard’s Reported New Romance With ‘Below Deck Med’ Star Joe Bradley

Bravo fans love an unexpected crossover, and a potential new romance may be bringing two of the network’s reality TV worlds together. According to gossip account DeuxMoi, “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard and “Below Deck Med” star Joe Bradley may be more than just friends.

According to a source who spoke with the outlet, Hubbard and Bradley were spotted kissing near Industry Kitchen, a restaurant in New York City’s Financial District that overlooks the river on September 30. The source also revealed that filming for season 2 of “In the City” was “underway,” though it’s unclear whether the rumored romance will play out in the upcoming season.

Another source also shared with DeuxMoi that while Hubbard was spotted with her former “Summer House” castmate Luke Gulbranson having dinner in New York City, she was showing him videos of the “Below Deck Med” star. It’s also unclear when Hubbard and Bradley may have began their rumored relationship.

Fans Are Growing to Love Bradley After ‘Below Deck Med’ Season 11

Fans first met Bradley on season 9 of “Below Deck Med” in 2024, when he joined Captain Sandy Yawn and chief stewardess Aesha Scott as a deckhand. However, fans were not so happy with him after he found himself in a messy love triangle with two stews. He returned to Season 10 later in the season and again found himself in more than one steamy hookup, having connected with stew Victoria SanJuan, which was later ruined when he kissed stew Kizzi Kitchener.

Bradley returned for season 11 of “Below Deck Med,” where fans watched him keep his focus on the job. He even earned praise from Captain Sandy Yawn when he stepped up after Nathan Gallagher was forced to take a break from his bosun duties due to a back injury, helping keep the deck team on track.

Hubbard Admitted She Had One of ‘The Best Summers’ Filming ‘Summer House’ Season 11

When Hubbard appeared as a guest on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” in late September, she offered a glimpse into her love life, telling the host that she had a lot of fun embracing the single life while filming the upcoming season of “Summer House” season 11.

“It’s one of the best summers we’ve had in a lot of recent years. We have a new house, everyone was single, and we had a lot of fun,” . “I definitely had a hot girl summer and, Andy, I’m having a hot girl fall.”

And it looks like Hubbard is continuing to have her “hot girl fall” with her new romance with Bradley. What do fans feel about this new Bravo couple?