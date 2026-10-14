‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green Returns to Bravo With a Familiar Face

Former “Southern Charm” star Taylor Ann Green is back on Bravo, but her latest appearance came on a different reality show and featured a familiar face from her past.

Green appeared on the October 12 premiere of “Below Deck” season 13 alongside her now-ex-boyfriend, Gaston Rojas. The former couple traveled to Phuket, Thailand, as guests of Kenny and Christina Haisfield, who were among the first charter guests aboard the luxury yacht Azul V.

Although Green and Rojas were still dating when the episode was filmed, they have since ended their relationship.

According to Bravo, Green joined the charter because of her close friendship with the Haisfields, who own Kenny Flowers, an upscale tropical clothing and lifestyle brand. Green has modeled for the company on several occasions, and the brand has previously appeared on “Southern Charm.”

During a dinner aboard the yacht, Green praised the couple for building a successful business and creating a close-knit community.

“Y’all have created, like, a family — not just a company, but a family,” she said during a toast.

Green also took an interest in the yacht’s crew, particularly chief stew Fraser Olender.

At one point, she suggested setting Olender up with her friend TJ Dinch from “Southern Hospitality.”

“That’s why I’m like, ‘Are you single?'” Green told members of her group. “‘Cause our friend is single, and it makes sense.”

Taylor Ann Green and Gaston Rojas Split After Nearly Three Years Together

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Green appeared alongside Rojas months after she confirmed their breakup on the June 2, 2026, episode of “The Viall Files.”

The former couple dated for nearly three years before Green ended the relationship.

During the podcast appearance, Green cited “fundamental differences” as the reason for their split and said she felt confident ending things.

“I feel very at peace and good with my decision of walking away,” she said.

Green also alleged that she believed Rojas had been unfaithful during their relationship. Rojas denied the allegation.

Since leaving “Southern Charm” as a regular cast member, Green has focused on other projects, including Reset Athletic, the Baltimore-based athleisure company she co-owns.

She announced her departure from the Bravo series in April 2025 after appearing on the show for several seasons.

“A bittersweet announcement, but after a lot of conversations and thought this past year, it is with a heavy but peaceful heart to announce that I will be stepping away from Southern Charm next year,” Green wrote on Instagram.

“These past 5 years with NBC and Bravo have been some of the most crazy but exciting times of my life.”

‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Brings Green Back Together With Shep Rose

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Green’s appearance on “Below Deck” is not her only upcoming Bravo appearance.

She is also expected to return during “Southern Charm” season 12, which premieres November 12.

The new season will feature a reunion with her former boyfriend, Shep Rose, whom she dated for about two years before they broke up in 2022.

The season 12 trailer has already raised questions about their relationship.

In one preview, Craig Conover revealed that Rose apparently said he “might marry” Green.

However, Green previously addressed speculation that she and Rose were rekindling their romance.

During her June appearance on “The Viall Files,” Green confirmed that she contacted Rose following her breakup with Rojas but denied that anything romantic was happening.

“I have seen the rumors that we’re getting back together or hooking up again or whatever. And that is not true,” she said.

Green explained that Rose remained an important person in her life despite their past relationship problems.

“He cares about me as a human being, and he cared about me very deeply,” she said.

“Even in my time of kind of throwing him under the bus and giving him a lot of (expletive), he’s always been there for me. And he’s just had a very big heart for myself, for me, and my family, which is big for me. That’s important, especially when it comes to my family.”

Rose has also spoken positively about Green in recent interviews.

In an August 2026 interview with Bravo Insider, he said he mentioned Green in his book, “Nothing in Moderation: A Psychedelic Reckoning with Excess.”

“She really liked it. I said some nice things that I meant about she and her family in there,” Rose said.

“She’s a big reason of how I got here today, right now, especially back then. So, she, in many ways, was the muse, or a muse that inspired me.”

During a July appearance on SiriusXM’s “Page Six Radio,” Rose also acknowledged that Green had become part of his life again.

“She’s back in my life a little bit, and I’m very pleased with that,” he said.

Viewers will get another look at their relationship when “Southern Charm” returns for season 12 on November 12.