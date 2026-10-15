West Wilson Faces New Allegations About His Relationship With Amanda Batula

West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s relationship is back in the spotlight, this time over allegations about Wilson’s interactions with other women in New York City.

Months after the former “Summer House” stars confirmed their romance, an anonymous source has claimed that Wilson exchanged phone numbers with two women on separate occasions. One alleged encounter also included a remark about his relationship with Batula that could raise eyebrows among Bravo fans.

The claims surfaced in Deuxmoi’s October 12 “Cheat Sheet” newsletter and have not been independently verified. Neither Wilson nor Batula has publicly addressed the specific allegations.

West Wilson Accused of Exchanging Numbers With Other Women

According to the anonymous submission shared by Deuxmoi, Wilson allegedly spent time with another woman outside Bar Monto in New York City on October 3.

The source claimed that Wilson was seen “getting close” to the woman before giving her his phone number. The woman reportedly had not contacted him afterward.

The person behind the submission also claimed to have mutual friends with Wilson and said they were able to verify that the number belonged to him. However, the account offers no independent confirmation of what happened between Wilson and the woman.

A separate alleged encounter involved another woman who reportedly crossed paths with Wilson in the East Village around 4:30 a.m.

According to the submission, the two exchanged phone numbers before the woman asked Wilson whether he was still dating Batula.

His alleged response? “Kinda have to be.”

The remark is arguably the most surprising part of the report, particularly given how much attention Wilson and Batula’s relationship has already attracted.

Still, the quote comes from an anonymous, secondhand account. There is no publicly verified recording or statement from Wilson confirming that he made the comment.

The source also made claims about Wilson’s behavior during nights out in Manhattan, although those allegations remain unsubstantiated.

West Wilson and Amanda Batula’s Romance Has Already Faced Scrutiny

For longtime “Summer House” viewers, the latest report arrives against an already complicated backdrop.

Wilson and Batula confirmed their relationship in March 2026, just two months after Batula and her estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, publicly announced their separation following four years of marriage.

Their romance immediately became a major talking point within the Bravo universe, largely because of Wilson’s previous relationship with Ciara Miller.

Miller and Batula had developed a close friendship during their time on “Summer House,” making the news particularly sensitive among their castmates and fans.

The situation also raised questions about the future of Wilson and Batula’s involvement with the franchise. Both are expected to be absent from the upcoming 11th season of “Summer House,” while speculation has circulated about whether they could eventually appear together on another Bravo series.

One rumor suggested the couple might film for Season 2 of “In the City.” However, Lindsay Hubbard recently questioned reports that production was already underway.

“To my knowledge, cameras have not been filming. And I think I would know,” Hubbard told Page Six.

For now, Wilson and Batula’s relationship status has not been publicly changed by the latest allegations.

Whether either chooses to address the anonymous claims remains to be seen. Given the intense interest surrounding their romance from the beginning, however, their next public appearance together will likely attract plenty of attention.