Patricia Altschul’s Charleston mansion has been a fixture on “Southern Charm” since the Bravo reality series premiered. From elaborate dinner parties to expensive mishaps involving her son’s friends, the historic estate has hosted some of the show’s most memorable moments.

The South Carolina property, known as the Isaac Jenkins Mikell House, boasts museum-worthy artwork, centuries-old furniture, manicured gardens, and a swimming pool.

Although Altschul estimates the property is worth around $15 million, the “Southern Charm” matriarch no longer owns the mansion. She made a major financial decision involving her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, while continuing to live in the home she spent years restoring.

Patricia Altschul Spent More Restoring Her Charleston Mansion Than She Paid for It

Built in 1853, the Isaac Jenkins Mikell House has served several purposes throughout its history, including housing the Charleston Public Library for three decades.

Altschul purchased the property in 2008 and enlisted renowned interior designer Mario Buatta to help transform it into her home.

In a 2020 Instagram post, the Bravo star shared a historic photograph of the property and explained how much work went into restoring it.

“This is what my house looked like when it was the Charleston Public Library for 30 years,” Altschul wrote. “In 1960, it was bought by a couple from Philadelphia who made it into two residences. I bought it in 2008 and made it into a single home and restored it for more than the sale price. It won the Carolopolis Award for preservation and is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Isaac Jenkins Mikell house built in 1853.”

During a house tour with Bravo Insider, Sudler-Smith explained the inspiration behind his mother’s decorating choices, which include elaborate crown molding and 18th-century furnishings.

“The idea is to imbue a sense of style and understated comfort,” he explained.

Museum-Worthy Artwork, a $45,000 Sofa and Some Very Expensive Antiques

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During her own tour of the mansion, Altschul revealed that several paintings hanging in her double drawing room “have been exhibited in The Louvre, The Met, [and] The Jeu de Paume.”

Her bedroom also features “a pair of silhouettes on either side that belonged to Andy Warhol.”

However, some of the mansion’s expensive furnishings haven’t fared particularly well during gatherings with the “Southern Charm” cast.

During season 8, Craig Conover spilled red wine on Altschul’s $45,000 sofa. The Sewing Down South founder also had an unfortunate encounter with one of her 18th-century dining chairs.

When Conover admitted that he “accidentally broke the chair” he was sitting on, Altschul revealed how much she had spent on the antique furniture.

“I just paid $25,000 for these chairs,” she declared.

Why Patricia Altschul Sold Her $15 Million Mansion to Her Son

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During season 10, episode 4 of “Southern Charm,” Altschul revealed that she had sold the Charleston estate to Sudler-Smith following discussions with her financial advisers about inheritance taxes.

“Several years ago, we had a meeting with our lawyers and estate planners and money manager,” Altschul explained. “And they said when I kick the bucket, Whitney is gonna have to pay, I don’t know, 46 percent in death duty [inheritance taxes]. Something extraordinary…So we decided that Whitney should buy the house from me and put it in his own trust.”

During the same episode, Altschul offered an estimate of the property’s current value.

“The house is now worth, I don’t know, $15,000,000 or something,” she said.

Whitney Sudler-Smith Takes on an Unexpected Role at His Mother’s Mansion

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Keeping the historic estate running has presented some challenges for Altschul during season 12 of “Southern Charm.”

During the November 26 episode, Altschul revealed that she was once again looking for a butler after parting ways with Randy.

“Randy is no longer with me,” Altschul told producers. “So, unfortunately, I don’t have a butler.”

She even issued a public request for his replacement.

“I need a butler and I want a butler, so if anybody knows of a butler, please get in touch with me,” she said.

While hosting an Easter brunch for Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Conover, Salley Carson and Madison LeCroy, Altschul enlisted her bartender, Jack, to greet guests. However, she ended up answering the door herself when Rose arrived.

Sudler-Smith also stepped in to serve drinks, much to LeCroy’s amusement.

“Listen, I am not going to lie, I am enjoying the fact that Whitney is my butler,” LeCroy told producers.

“Chop Chop!” she joked. “Get to work!”