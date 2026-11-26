“Southern Charm” star Shep Rose comes from a wealthy family with deep roots in South Carolina. Beyond their extensive real estate holdings, the Bravo star’s relatives include accomplished athletes, lawyers, judges and entrepreneurs, as well as a woman who inspired a character in one of America’s most famous novels.

Rose, who has appeared on the reality series since its first season, regularly shares glimpses of his life away from Charleston, including family vacations, holiday gatherings and visits to his parents’ homes.

Although viewers have heard about his family’s wealth throughout his time on Bravo, his relatives have a history that extends well beyond their financial success.

Meet Shep Rose’s Parents and Siblings

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Rose is the middle child of William and Frances Rose. He has an older sister, Katie, and a younger brother, Whitaker.

“I’m lucky, that’s all I can say. I’m super lucky,” Rose previously told Bravo’s The Daily Dish while discussing his family.

The reality star frequently spends Thanksgiving and Christmas with his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. His French bulldog, Lil Craig, also joins the family for special occasions, including his sixth birthday celebration in late 2024. The dog splits his time between Rose and his parents.

When discussing the various professional accomplishments of his relatives, Rose once joked, “They’re all very accomplished. And then there’s me.”

His cousin, Marcie Hobbs, joined the cast of “Southern Charm” during season 8 and spoke about the similarities between their lifestyles before she settled down with her husband, John.

“Before I met [my husband] John, I was quite the party girl. You know, I was kind of like a girl Shep,” Hobbs explained during the season. “And now I have nice dinner parties instead of wild Animal House parties.”

The ‘Southern Charm’ Star Has Some Unexpected Famous Relatives

Through his paternal grandmother, Rose is related to the Boykin family, which has a unique place in South Carolina history. He discussed the connection with The Post and Courier in January 2016.

According to the American Kennel Club, the Boykin spaniel traces its origins to a small dog discovered wandering near a Methodist church in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The dog eventually came under the care of L. Whitaker Boykin, who trained it to assist hunters.

The Boykin spaniel went on to become South Carolina’s official state dog.

Rose also has a family connection to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, “The Great Gatsby,” through his great-aunt, Edith Cummings.

“The character in The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald named Jordan Baker, that’s my great aunt. It was written after her,” Rose previously revealed on “Southern Charm.”

Cummings was an accomplished golfer who knew Fitzgerald personally. In 1924, she became the first female athlete to appear on the cover of TIME magazine.

Rose has also revealed that his great-grandfather won two NCAA golf championships.

“She’s a champion golfer, so I’ve got golf in my blood,” he said of Cummings.

Inside Shep Rose’s Family Fortune and Real Estate Holdings

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Throughout his time on “Southern Charm,” Rose has given viewers a look inside several family properties.

His parents have a waterfront home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, while the family also owns a mountain retreat in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina.

Rose has built a real estate portfolio of his own, with properties on Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms in South Carolina. His personal real estate holdings have an estimated combined value of approximately $5 million.

However, the full extent of the Rose family’s fortune remains undisclosed.

Before becoming a reality television personality, Rose studied business at the University of Georgia and the Vanderbilt University School of Management. He also pursued a career in international real estate.

During a 2017 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Rose discussed his professional background.

“I’ve worked in Dubai. I’ve sold real [estate]. I lived in Dubai and sold real estate. It was crazy,” he shared. “So right now I’m happy just kind of being the bon vivant as it were.”

Outside of his real estate ventures and television career, Rose has invested in several Charleston bars. He also entered the apparel business in 2016, launching his own clothing line, Shep Gear.

“Southern Charm” season 12 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.