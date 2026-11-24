The “Below Deck” season 13 midseason trailer suggests another crew shakeup could be coming aboard the M/Y Azul V.

The Bravo series released a preview of the remaining episodes, showing Captain Kerry Titheradge threatening to remove crew members who cause problems as tensions continue to build in Phuket, Thailand.

Following a recent leadership change on the deck team, Kerry makes it clear that he won’t tolerate behavior that affects his crew.

“I will not allow anybody to affect the morale or belittle my crew,” Kerry declares in the midseason trailer.

He also says he’s focused on “not letting any bad apples” remain aboard the yacht.

Captain Kerry Will Welcome Back a Familiar Face

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Season 12 deckhand Jess Theron makes an unexpected appearance in the season 13 midseason trailer.

As someone off camera exclaims, “Bad bitch on board!” Theron appears and announces, “I’m back!”

Bravo hasn’t revealed the circumstances surrounding her return or whether she’ll replace an existing crew member.

The announcement follows a major leadership change involving Alex Wright and Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck.

Kerry recently demoted Wright from bosun to lead deckhand and promoted Fitzpatrick-Buck to bosun.

However, the midseason trailer shows Fitzpatrick-Buck facing challenges in his new role.

During one scene, Kerry reprimands him for failing to communicate instructions over the radio at the appropriate intervals.

Other crew members also question whether Fitzpatrick-Buck can handle the responsibilities of the position.

Wright, meanwhile, makes his feelings about the situation clear.

“I’m kind of looking forward to watching him fail,” he admits in a confessional.

Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck and Kaylee Brown Face Relationship Trouble

Fitzpatrick-Buck’s personal life also becomes a source of tension in the midseason trailer.

His relationship with stew Kaylee Brown appears to hit a rough patch after he tells her that he doesn’t “want to rush into anything” and would prefer to “take it slowly.”

However, another scene shows him apparently discussing details about their sex life with charter guests.

Brown later breaks down in tears while discussing his behavior.

She says she doesn’t “deserve” the way he’s treating her.

“It makes me feel really (expletive), to be honest,” Brown adds.

Fraser Olender Faces Charter Emergency as Interior Crew Drama Escalates

Chief stew Fraser Olender also faces several challenges in the remaining episodes of season 13.

In the midseason trailer, Olender warns that an incoming group of charter guests is “going to be expecting the best” and will push the crew to its limits.

The preview then shows several mishaps as the team attempts to meet those expectations.

One situation unfolds during a beach excursion when Olender realizes that the sandbar beneath the group is disappearing underwater.

“My lovely guests, we’re gonna have to send you home,” he announces.

“This sandbar is going to be under water,” he adds as the crew rushes to respond.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to build among the interior team.

Rainbeau de Roos appears frustrated with Rosa Simms-Preston over an alleged disagreement involving dishonesty.

“When someone lies about me and then lies straight to my face, I just, like, can’t get over that,” de Roos says.

Another scene features Simms-Preston confronting Brown.

“That’s vile behavior,” she tells her fellow stew.

New episodes of “Below Deck” season 13 air Monday nights on Bravo.