“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is sharing her side of her feud with Charley Manley following their heated confrontation on the November 19 episode, while also appearing to hint at Manley’s future on the Bravo series.

In a TikTok video, LeCroy revealed that her issues with Manley began after the sophomore cast member canceled a modeling job for her pajama brand, LeCroy, and never contacted her directly to apologize.

LeCroy also made a comment that appeared to suggest viewers may have seen the last of Manley on “Southern Charm.”

“I’m not really gonna feed into this much longer because there is nothing left. Like, what you see from tonight, that’s it,” LeCroy said.

Although LeCroy did not explicitly say Manley was leaving the series, her remarks come amid reports that Manley could have a reduced role on the show.

Madison LeCroy Reveals What Happened Behind the Scenes With Charley Manley

LeCroy explained that she had invited Manley to participate in a photoshoot for her pajama company as a way to extend an olive branch.

“I had hired Charlie to be a model for LeCroy, okay? Which is my pajama brand. And that was kind of like a way of me extending an olive branch, in the sense of her and I would model together. It would be just me and her hanging out,” she said.

However, Manley became sick and canceled the morning of the shoot.

“Which is totally fine. Please do not come if you’re sick, especially knowing that I have a baby at home. I’m not even mad about that,” LeCroy continued.

What bothered LeCroy was that Manley informed someone else she couldn’t attend rather than contacting her directly.

“Not once, not once did she ever reach out to me and say, ‘Hey, rain check on that. I’m sorry that I basically canceled the morning of the shoot.’ Anything,” LeCroy said.

She also questioned why Manley later complained about being excluded from social events.

“But then again, she goes on a TV show and says how we are, quote unquote, leaving her out and we don’t invite her to things. And I’m like, what? Like, I hired you and you no-showed me the day of,” LeCroy said.

LeCroy added that she would have appreciated an apology or an offer to reschedule.

“Maybe reach out to the girl that owns the company, especially if you want somewhat of a friendship,” she said.

Madison LeCroy Says There’s ‘Nothing Left’ After Southern Charm Confrontation

LeCroy suggested that the disagreement over the modeling job wasn’t the only issue between her and Manley.

“Anyways, so that’s why it’s a little deeper. Obviously, there are other things as well,” she explained.

However, she said she didn’t plan to continue discussing the situation publicly.

“I’m not really gonna feed into this much longer because there is nothing left. Like, what you see from tonight, that’s it,” LeCroy said.

The reality star defended her reaction during the episode, explaining that she had a reason for being upset.

“I did have a valid reason, especially when it comes to my business. And yeah, that kind of pissed me off. And it lingered. And that’s that. That’s my story, that’s my truth,” she concluded.

Charley Manley’s Friendship With Salley Carson Sparks Heated Argument

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The dispute came after Manley confronted her friendship problems with Salley Carson during the November 19 episode of “Southern Charm.”

Carson accused Manley of spending less time with her since she began dating “Southern Hospitality” star Justin Assad.

“I feel like you, since you got in your relationship [with Justin], like you haven’t been really reaching out to me or talking to me or want to do things with me,” Carson said. “But I feel like I call you. You ignore it.”

Manley countered that Carson frequently chose to spend time with LeCroy and Venita Aspen instead of her.

When Manley became upset, Assad stepped into the conversation to defend his girlfriend, prompting an argument with Carson.

After walking away, Carson told LeCroy what Manley had said about feeling excluded.

LeCroy immediately confronted Manley.

“Charley, why do you care if [Salley] and I go out?” she asked.

Manley responded that nobody had checked in with her.

“I have a whole-(expletive) family,” LeCroy replied. “I’m not gonna be sitting there asking what you got going on. Like, that’s on you.”

The conversation ended with LeCroy walking away after telling Manley, “Don’t even start with me.”

Could Charley Manley’s ‘Southern Charm’ Role Change?

Manley’s future on “Southern Charm” has also become a topic of discussion as the show moves forward.

Bravo and Cocktails previously reported that Manley was absent from a cast trip, raising questions about whether her role on the series could be reduced.

There has been speculation that Manley could appear as a friend of the cast rather than a full-time cast member, similar to the format used on Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise.

The outlet also reported that Assad is not expected to be part of the next season of “Southern Hospitality.”

Bravo has not officially announced any changes to Manley’s status on “Southern Charm,” and LeCroy did not directly address her co-star’s casting future in the TikTok video.

New episodes of “Southern Charm” air Thursday nights on Bravo.