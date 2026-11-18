Bravo is introducing a new group of reality stars with “Small Town Trouble: Texas,” and the women of Boerne, Texas, are already clashing over their unconventional relationships.

The new reality series premieres November 18 and follows five women whose marriages, friendships and personal lives don’t always align with their small town’s traditional values.

According to Bravo’s official announcement, the show introduces Boerne’s “most-talked-about social circle,” featuring a “charming yet unconventional group of wives, mothers, and social insiders.”

The network teased that the women’s lives involve “forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets.”

“Here, perception is everything, temptation is everywhere, and the truth is never as buttoned-up as it looks,” Bravo said.

The season 1 cast includes Aaryn Williams, Annari Uys, Gabby Hernandez Huffman, Alli McAnelly and Hailey Head.

Their husbands and partners, Nick Williams, Duan Uys, Jordan Huffman, Blake McAnelly and Josh Marsalis, will also appear.

Meet the Five Women Joining Bravo’s New Texas Reality Show

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The cast brings together women with different backgrounds, relationships and views on marriage.

Aaryn Williams is a content creator raising four daughters with her husband, Nick. According to Bravo, Aaryn was publicly outed as bisexual and has worked to address her controversial past while focusing on personal growth.

Annari Uys grew up in an ultra-religious household in apartheid-era South Africa. She now lives in Texas with her husband, Duan, and their three sons. Annari describes her current period of personal discovery as the “Big Defrost” and is developing a closer connection with a friend.

Hailey Head shares two children with her longtime partner, Josh. Unlike several other women in the group, Hailey isn’t married. Bravo describes her as wealthy, glamorous and ready to explore life outside her home, although Josh remains attentive to her social activities.

Alli McAnelly is a third-generation local who considers herself the “Queen of Boerne.” Married to Blake, she has three children and is stepping away from her career to spend more time with her family. Alli maintains traditional views about marriage and has extensive connections throughout the community.

Gabby Hernandez Huffman grew up in San Antonio as a preacher’s daughter, but her love life has taken a less traditional path. She met her husband, Jordan, on a sugar-dating website, and what started as an unconventional relationship eventually led to marriage. The couple now has a daughter together.

‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ Teaser Reveals Fight Over Unconventional Marriage

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A first-look clip previews tension between Gabby and Hailey following an argument involving Gabby’s husband, Jordan.

“I really wanted to talk to you about the other night,” Gabby tells Hailey. “There were just things that were said that I didn’t feel good about. I feel really bad about that Jordan, at the end of the night, said what he said.”

The teaser flashes back to Jordan confronting Hailey about her unmarried status.

“You got a lot of (expletive) to say for not being married,” he tells her.

“Don’t even go there,” Hailey responds.

During their conversation, Hailey explains that her longtime partner, Josh, has concerns about Gabby and Jordan’s relationship, which allows Gabby to explore relationships with women.

“I am a little more open-minded, but we’re just more traditional than a lot of y’all are,” Hailey says.

She explains that Josh worries the couple might try to convince her to pursue a same-sex relationship.

“That is not how it works,” Gabby responds. “We cannot convince you to like women.”

Hailey acknowledges Gabby’s point but asks her to understand Josh’s concerns.

In a confessional, Gabby makes her feelings about Josh clear.

“I literally could not be bothered with how dumb he is,” she says.

“Small Town Trouble: Texas” will premiere with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, November 18, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Episodes will also be available to stream the following day on Peacock.