Gael Cameron of “Below Deck Mediterranean” is speaking out for the first time about the December 2025 incident with her ex-boyfriend and former castmate Nathan Gallagher that led to their split in a podcast appearance.

Gael, 30, and Nathan, 27, share one son, who was born in June 2025. They both joined the reality series as luxury super yacht deckhands in season 9, and Nathan returned as a bosun for seasons 10 and 11.

Reflecting on the harrowing incident, which took place at her apartment in Sydney, Australia, she recalled, “I would have scraped, crawled, gotten myself out of there so much earlier, but the reason I couldn’t was because if I had pushed past, and my son were to be collateral from that, I would never forgive myself,” Gael tearfully explained in an interview with Paul C. Brunson of “We Need to Talk.”

“There was tension from that day. He started calling me certain names and things like that, and I said right, no, that’s enough. And obviously in this scenario, that made him see red. And that just escalated things so much more.”

“When I was in the bathroom, and he had his hands around my neck, and attempted to lift, my son was in my arms. In that moment, all I could think of, is ‘If I fall, so does he.'”

The interviewer thanked Gael for sharing, telling her, “It’s very brave to share this.”

“It takes a very long time to identify that someone that you care about, and that you thought cared about you so much, has actually done something with bad intention towards you. Cause you don’t wanna believe that’s something that’s the intention, right? You always wanna believe that there’s a reason.”

Gael Cameron Says She Still Cared About Nathan After the Incident

Gael said in the interview that if things had not gotten as bad as they did, she would have “never gotten out.” She went on, “That’s the scary thing.” She added that she’s grateful everyday “to be here,” and that she didn’t die.

Host Brunson declared the exit is “the most dangerous” part of an abusive relationship, before asking, “How did you get out?”

Gael recounts, “I ran straight to my brother’s house, who lives just a block away. They called the police.” She then referenced Nathan’s decision to stay out of Australia, saying, “He chose not being able to come back to the same country that his son lives in over facing the court system.”

Gael then revealed that despite the incident, she tried to protect Nathan from facing serious charges. “The thing is, if he had faced this court system, and this is what I’m very shameful to admit, I would have had his back. I did try and change my statement to the police. The police wouldn’t speak to me,” she revealed.

She added, “I tried everything.”

Gael shared around November 15 in an Instagram post that she and her son have been enjoying cherished moments together in Sydney. “Sunrises and slow morning starts aren’t the easiest to catch these days, but I’m so thankful for this one. Watching the sun wake up over the harbour really is a moment of peace,” she wrote.