Steve McBee Sr.’s ex-girlfriend Galyna Saltkovska is sharing a personal update about her life, revealing that she recently celebrated one of her best birthdays in years.

“The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys” star took to Instagram on November 10 to share photos from her birthday celebration in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she spent time with her daughter, Erena Chaples, and other loved ones.

“I could honestly say this was one of the best birthdays I’ve had in a very long time,” Saltkovska wrote. “Feeling so loved, spoiled, and incredibly blessed.”

The McBee Farm & Cattle Co. executive also thanked the people who helped make the occasion special, including her daughter and someone named Jon.

“My amazing daughter who never stops making me proud, Jon, and all the special people who went out of their way to make this birthday unforgettable…thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she continued. “You made me feel so special, and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday. So grateful for all of you!”

The birthday celebration comes after several difficult years for Saltkovska, whose longtime relationship with McBee ended before season 2 of the Bravo reality series.

Galyna Saltkovska Shares More Photos From Her Life Away From the McBee Family

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Saltkovska continued sharing personal updates on November 15, posting photos from a Kansas City Chiefs game.

The reality star attended the game with friends and shared several pictures documenting their outing.

“Go Chiefs,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Saltkovska has continued working with the McBee family despite the end of her romantic relationship with McBee Sr. and the disagreements that followed.

She previously served as chief marketing officer of McBee Farm & Cattle Co. and remains involved in the family’s business operations.

During a September 12 interview with “Pause Rewind,” Saltkovska confirmed that she was still managing the family’s car wash locations.

“We absolutely met and talked,” she said, referring to discussions with the McBee brothers.

“I’m still here, obviously, at the car washes operating all nine of them, so stop by and wash your car and say hi to me.”

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Previously Opened Up About Her Painful Split From Steve McBee

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Saltkovska’s relationship with McBee Sr. was a central storyline during the first season of “The McBee Dynasty,” which premiered in 2024.

The two had been involved in a years-long relationship that began while McBee was married to his former wife, Kristi McBee. Their marriage ended in divorce in 2019.

By the time season 2 premiered in June 2025, Saltkovska and McBee Sr. had separated following his involvement with her friend Masha.

In an interview with People, Saltkovska discussed the challenges of having her personal life documented on television.

“I am an introvert through most of my life. I’m a trained extrovert, so showcasing all of that has been extremely difficult, but it also is getting [me out of my comfort zone],” she said.

“So it’s been a crazy growth experience for me [that] I’m super grateful for.”

Saltkovska also acknowledged that she wasn’t proud of every decision she made during the relationship.

“I own all my things. I know that I went way overboard, but a lot of people don’t know my entire background, and why I did things I did,” she explained.

“Not always entirely proud of everything that I did, but that was my emotion in the moment, based on my previous experience, based on everything that was going on, based on so many things that a lot of people may not know.”

She said she hoped her experiences could serve as “an example for some women that when enough is enough and you can speak up and you can just do some things, and it’s okay.”

Saltkovska Reveals Where She Stands With the McBee Family After Their Explosive Feud

Saltkovska also experienced conflict with McBee Sr.’s sons while their father was serving time for crop insurance fraud.

During the season 3 finale, she had a heated confrontation with Steven McBee Jr. that ended with her smashing the windows of his car with a bat.

However, the two have since publicly acknowledged a more positive relationship.

On September 21, Saltkovska celebrated Steven Jr.’s 33rd birthday by sharing a screenshot from their confrontation on Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday [Steven McBee Jr.]. Grateful for you and all the adventures,” she wrote alongside several emojis.

Steven Jr. subsequently reshared the birthday message on his own Instagram Stories.

Saltkovska also told People that she maintains regular contact with several members of the family, including McBee Sr.’s former wife.

“[I] definitely talk to Kristi a lot. Talk to Steven, talk to Steve every day,” she said.

“We obviously have businesses, and I developed a friendship with Kristi, for which I’m super grateful. Definitely always been a fan of Steven, kind of growing on the friendship with Steven.”