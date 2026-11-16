Denise Richards Shares an Update on Her Daughters Following Their Public Strife

Denise Richards’ daughters, Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen, had a falling-out in 2024 and even blocked each other on social media. However, ahead of their Bravo series “Denise Richards & Her Wild Things,” the two patched things up. Now, in a new interview, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is giving an update.

Denise Richards Says Her Daughters Are Doing ‘Great’

Getty Denise Richards.

Richards spoke to Us Weekly in November 2026 while attending the launch of Dorit Kemsley’s cocktail line, Maison D’OR Cocktails. During the short conversation, she was asked for an update on her daughters, Sami, 22, and Lola, 21.

“My older girls are doing great. They’re sisters,” she said. “There’s times they’ll have a little, you know, little fit here and there, but then they’ll go shopping or out to lunch after.”

From there, she referenced her relationship with her sister, noting that she can “very much understand” in regard to their up-and-down relationship. Additionally, Richards shared an update on her youngest daughter, Eloise, who fans also saw on Bravo’s “Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.”

“Eloise is doing great,” the RHOBH star said. “She’s 15, and she always gets along with them, though.”

Denise Previously Discussed Sami and Lola’s Reconciliation

Getty Denise Richards.

Richards spoke to PEOPLE in July 2026 and told the outlet that Lola had recently stayed over at Sami’s after their reconciliation.

“They called me on FaceTime, and I was so happy,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said.

“It was so fun as a mom to see my daughters hang out and have a sleepover. My sister and I used to do that. We’re close in age too, so I love that. It was nice.” From there, Richards was asked what advice she’d give herself if she were the same age as Sami and Lola.

“Just keep on going. Don’t look back. ‘This too shall pass’ is what my late mom would always tell me, so I keep saying it, but I’m getting tired of the saying right now though. I would like it all to pass for a while.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Richards gave an update on her divorce from Aaron Phypers, noting the added challenge of enduring this time publicly.

“It’s really hard going through a divorce as it is, but then to have it so public,” she said. “I originally wanted everything to be private, but it takes two people in the divorce to feel that way, so I had to make hard decisions to have it be out there knowing that it would be out there.”

“So it was a very hard decision, but I would like to — once I get through this a little bit more — be able to help other women who are in similar situations that I’ve been in too,” Richards continued.

Denise Richards Filmed For ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Getty Bozoma Saint John, Kathy Hilton and Denise Richards

Production on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is said to have wrapped on November 15 with Kemsley’s cocktail launch. In addition to her, the full-time cast includes Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe, Leah Remini, and Tracy Tutor.

Richards has filmed on multiple occasions throughout the season and is rumored to be a friend of the show. Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton are also friends of the show.