Bravo Star Leaves Little to the Imagination in Daring Lingerie Shoot

Bravo star Mia Calabrese is officially returning to “Summer House” for its eleventh season, joining her co-stars back in the Hamptons for another wild and fun summer. While attending the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she teased, “This was a crazy summer. There was so much going on constantly, but we all had a blast.”

With filming already wrapped for the upcoming season, Calabrese can now focus on other major projects, including her brand new partnership with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewear brand. Taking to Instagram, Calabrese showcased a whole new side of herself by modeling the latest lingerie looks that got fans and her Bravo stars talking.

Mia Calabrese Turns up the Heat With Sultry New Photos, Bravo Stars React

Getty Mia Calabrese attends the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 at Sony Pictures Studios on October 18, 2026 in Culver City, California.

“Summer House” star Mia Calabrese is embracing her sexy side in a series of new photos after partnering with Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand. In photos shared on Instagram on Wednesday, November 11, the reality star turned up the heat, modeling an incredible red lingerie set paired with matching sheer thigh-high stockings and strappy silver heels.

“Tis’ the season of Savage @savagexfenty #SavageXAmabassador,” she captioned her post.

The photos show Calabrese modeling the stunning lingerie set, which features a gorgeous red lace bra, matching string panties, and a lace garter belt holding up her sheer red stockings adorned with beautiful crystal embellishments on the back. Calabrese appears to have some fun with the photoshoot, sitting in her lingerie and snapping a picture of her photographers, and looking in a mirror where she touches up her lip gloss.

Calabrese’s “Summer House” co-stars and Bravo family didn’t hesitate to share how amazing the reality star looked in her photoshoot.

“Mmkay I think you’re my hall pass because dayummm 🔥,” Lindsay Hubbard wrote. “I mean 🔥🔥,” Gia Giudice said. “Uhhhhhhhhhhhh holy [expletive] 🔥,” “Southern Charm’s” Molly O’Connel wrote. “Mia sold 😍,” Chanel Ayan, of “The Real Housewives of Dubai” shared.

Getty Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Mia Calabrese attend the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 07, 2026 in New York City.

According to Daily Dish, during the “Summer House” season 10 reunion, Calabrese revealed that she had broken up with her long-term boyfriend, Scott Williams, who made guest appearances on the show. At the time, she also shared she wasn’t interested in dating right away, saying, “I’m just looking to pour into myself. I think it’s unhealthy to go from one serious relationship to another. Like, let’s pump the brakes. Let’s just celebrate me.”

However, it looks like Calabrese left the door open for romance when she admitted on Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast in October that she was seeing someone new. Calabrese didn’t reveal who her new partner was, but did state, “I’m very happy.”

In fact, Calabrese seemed to hint that fans could possibly see her new relationship play out on “Summer House.” “You’ll have to watch to find out,” the reality star told the host when asked if her new partner could make an appearance on the new season.