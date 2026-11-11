Who is Bella Hadid’s New Boyfriend? 5 Fast Facts About Nathan Lacy

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid‘s daughter Bella just went Instagram official with her new love interest Nathan Lacy, and reporters are in a frenzy to sleuth up some intel about him.

Bella, who appeared on “RHOBC” alongside Yolanda and her siblings Gigi and Anwar from season 3 through 6, revealed her new man in an Instagram post soon after the Colorado Avalanche’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday, November 7.

In the caption, the supermodel didn’t directly mention Nathan, but she called their date night to the game the “best night ever.”

“Hockey Fights Cancer is such a beautiful reminder of what a community can do when it comes together, raising money for cancer research while honoring the people and families in Colorado whose lives have been touched by cancer,” she also wrote, emphasizing how seriously she took the event’s charitable theme.

So who is Nathan Lacy? Here are the quick facts.

He’s a Cowboy

Nathan shares a major similarity with Bella’s last known boyfriend, Adan Banuelos: they are both serious horsemen. Nathan’s family owns a cutting horse ranch called The Lacy Ranch in Crested Butte, Colorado. Meanwhile, Adan is a successful cutting horse trainer, competitor and coach.

According to the American Quarter Horse Association, cutting is an event in which “horse and rider must move quietly into a herd of cattle, cut one cow from the herd, drive it to the center of the arena and ‘hold’ it away from the herd.” Attentiveness, courage, and “cow sense” are some of the criteria on which the horse is judged, per the organization.

He Works at His Family’s Construction Company

Nathan’s family owns a construction company where he works as an estimator and project manager. The company, Lacy Construction LTD, says on their website that they are “seasoned excavation professionals” and that they avoid reliance on subcontractors by using their “own skilled manpower.”

Nathan’s short bio on the site reads, “Nathan Lacy is the fifth generation of his family living in Crested Butte. With Construction being a way of life growing up he started working for the company at an early age.”

He’s Private On Social Media

Nathan’s Instagram account, which appears to be legitimate due to having Bella listed as a follower, has only 679 followers and is privately locked down, only allowing approved followers to view his posts.

Bella’s post is almost certainly by far the most exposure he’s ever gotten on social media, and his willingness to be shown on her mega popular page, which has almost 60 million followers, seems to make a statement considering his locked-down internet life.

His choice to not unlock his page on the day Bella debuted him on hers also seems to indicate that he’s not a clout chaser, or at least doesn’t care to receive an influx of followers, which probably would’ve happened had he been public.

He Was 1st Spotted With Bella in February 2026

InStyle points out Bella and Nathan were spotted in public together for the first time back in February 2026 during Milan Fashion week. Although they were seen more times after that, insiders denied a romantic link at the time, the outlet notes.

His Sister Rachel Introduced Him to Bella

InStyle says Nathan’s sister Lacy was already one of Bella’s close friends before they met, and that she’s the one who introduced the pair.

Over the summer of 2026, Rachel posted several snaps to her Instagram stories in which she was hanging out with the famous beauty. The friends even sported coordinating black leather fringe vests.