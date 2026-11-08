‘RHOP’ Star Stacey Rusch Shares Family Moment After Reuniting With Thiemo

Stacey Rusch is enjoying a new chapter with her family on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” after reconnecting with her former husband, Thiemo.

During Season 11, Episode 4, Stacey and Thiemo spent time with their daughter, Arabella, following their decision to give their relationship another chance.

The family outing became a topic of conversation during the November 4 episode of the BravBros podcast, where Steel and Shooter discussed Stacey’s excitement about bringing her family back together.

Although the hosts found parts of the outing amusing, they also recognized how much the reunion meant to Stacey.

Stacey Rusch and Thiemo Celebrate Their New Beginning

Stacey and Thiemo have been working toward rebuilding their relationship after previously separating.

During the preceding episode, Thiemo surprised Stacey with another proposal, opening the door for the couple to remarry.

The moment included a special appearance from their dog, who helped deliver the ring.

The BravBros hosts recalled the proposal while discussing how Stacey and Thiemo continued celebrating their relationship in Episode 4.

This time, the couple invited their daughter, Arabella, to join them for an outing around Washington, D.C.

The family enjoyed a trolley-style ride through the city while Stacey spoke about how happy she felt to have everyone together again.

For Stacey, the experience offered an opportunity to celebrate the changes taking place in her personal life.

Bravo Wendy Osefo, Stacey Rusch

Stacey Rusch Talks With Daughter Arabella About Her Family

During the outing, Stacey and Thiemo spoke with Arabella about their relationship and what their reconciliation meant for the family.

Stacey appeared particularly excited about sharing the experience with her daughter.

The BravBros hosts noticed that Arabella approached the conversation more casually than her mother.

Rather than becoming overly emotional, she appeared comfortable discussing her parents’ decision to reunite.

Arabella eventually expressed that she was happy for them and supported their relationship.

Steel and Shooter found the difference between Stacey’s enthusiasm and Arabella’s quieter response entertaining.

However, they also acknowledged that Stacey seemed genuinely happy about her family’s future.

The hosts suggested that Arabella’s reaction made sense because she was old enough to understand the changes her parents had experienced.

BravBros Hosts Praise Stacey Rusch’s Family Connection

As the conversation continued, Steel and Shooter reflected on Stacey’s personality and how it contributes to the show.

Both hosts described her as an entertaining addition to the cast, particularly because she approaches personal moments with so much enthusiasm.

They also spoke positively about her relationship with Arabella.

Despite joking about the unusual setting for the family conversation, the hosts felt Stacey cared deeply about her daughter.

They also expressed a positive impression of Thiemo as a father.

The outing gave viewers another look at Stacey’s life outside her friendships with the other Housewives.

It also followed an important development in her relationship, as she and Thiemo began discussing marriage again.

While the couple has already experienced significant changes, Stacey appeared hopeful about what comes next.

For fans following her story, the family outing offered another glimpse into how Stacey, Thiemo and Arabella are adjusting to this new chapter together.