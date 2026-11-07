‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Makes Candid Admission About Life With Husband Brett Randle

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is opening up about her marriage to Brett Randle as the couple prepares to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary and welcome viewers back into their family life during season 12.

At Bravo Fan Fest 2026, LeCroy was asked if fans would get to see more of her marriage to Randle in season 12. Her answer? “Of course!”

LeCroy also praised her husband for the way he helps manage their household, especially since they welcomed their daughter, Teddi, in June 2025.

“He’s so good with the kids, and being like the husband,” LeCroy told Bravo Insider. “He runs everything in there. I’m just lucky that I found somebody who just makes my life easier.”

The reality star said the couple has developed a comfortable routine when it comes to dividing parenting responsibilities.

“He definitely knew what he was signing up for when he got me, so I think that, it’s just progressed to the point where he’s like, ‘Okay, so I’m doing pickup and baby,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah!'” she explained.

The ‘Southern Charm’ Star Faces New Challenges With Brett Randle’s Work Schedule

Although LeCroy praised her husband, her season 12 storyline will also address the challenges of balancing their family life with his demanding career.

According to her official Bravo cast biography, LeCroy is managing her responsibilities as a mother of two while running her business.

“Madison is juggling it all…with a husband who travels constantly, a situation she finds more challenging than expected,” the biography states.

Randle works as a firefighter in California, meaning his job requires him to spend time away from their Charleston home.

During the season 9 premiere, LeCroy described his schedule.

“He’s gone for about three days, home for eight,” she explained. “So, I want to make sure that every time Brett comes home, he feels like I’ve made it special.”

The couple married in November 2022 and will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on November 19.

In September, LeCroy surprised Randle with a Rolex watch and shared a heartfelt message about their relationship on Instagram.

“I don’t say this enough, okay, but this man, he truly is the best person that I know,” she said in the video.

“He’s the calm to my chaos. He’s the best husband. He’s the best dad. He puts up with me every single day, which honestly deserves an award itself.”

She continued, “Okay, but really, honestly, watching the way that you love our family and me makes me love you more, and you make us feel safe and taken care of, and there’s nobody that I’d rather do life with.”

Madison LeCroy Reveals Whether She Wants More Children With Brett Randle

LeCroy and Randle welcomed daughter Teddi, their first child together, on June 29, 2025. LeCroy is also mom to son Hudson from a previous marriage.

With two children at home, LeCroy has been open about whether she and Randle plan to expand their family.

In the “Southern Charm” season 12 trailer, LeCroy jokes about taking birth control.

“I ain’t trying to have no mystery baby,” she says.

However, during the “#No Filter” panel at Bravo Fan Fest, she revealed that another baby isn’t entirely off the table.

“Listen, I just had a baby 15 months ago. I cannot even think about doing that right now,” LeCroy told the audience.

She then shared a possible timeline for having another child.

“Hopefully two years, maybe three [years], I’ll do it again,” she said.

LeCroy’s comments come as she prepares for another season documenting her marriage, parenting responsibilities and business ventures.

“Southern Charm” season 12 premieres November 12 on Bravo.