Bravo Star Gets Candid About Painful Breakup in New Instagram Q&A

“Southern Charm” star Taylor Ann Green is sharing new insight into her split from her ex-boyfriend, Gaston Rojas. Green and Rojas dated for three years before the Bravo star announced their split in June while appearing on “The Viall Files” podcast.

Speaking to host Nick Viall, Green revealed that she and Rojas called it quits because of “fundamental differences,” explaining that their relationship was “so focused on loyalty.” Now, months after their split, Green is opening up even further, sharing more heartbreaking details about their breakup during a candid Instagram Q&A.

Taylor Ann Green Opens up About Gaston Rojas Split in Instagram Q&A, Admits ‘Ongoing Affair’

Taylor Ann Green took part in an Instagram Q&A on November 1, where she shared more insight into what led to her and Gaston Rojas’ split. When a fan asked for the “dirty deets” on the breakup, Green admitted (via Daily Dish), “Really nothing to it other than finding out about an ongoing affair with a girl in New York,” she shared, while also writing “gokincks.”

Green went on to compare Rojas’ alleged cheating to that of her ex, “Southern Charm” star Shep Rose, whom she dated for two years before their split in July 2022.

“The difference between one cheating ex over the other is that one of them cough cough was at least man enough to admit his faults and not lie and cover it up…and for that I will have (and have had) respect, forgive, and move forward,” she said.

Green and Rose split because of Rose’s infidelity and inability to commit. However, the pair have since reconciled and befriended one another after Green broke up with Rojas this past summer.

Green Returns to ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12

The official “Southern Charm” season 12 trailer showed Green back in the picture after she had stepped away from the show following season 10. In the clip, Rose gets an unexpected text from Green. The two are then seen meeting one another, where they embrace.

Speaking to Bravo Insider in October, Shep Rose shared, “She comes back into the picture after her relationship which causes quite an emotional stir inside of me which is to be expected.”

He continued, “I am just so overjoyed to Taylor again. I thought I’d lost her forever which is sad to me because I care about her family and her a whole hell of a lot and we’ve been through a lot, you know. Her brother’s passing especially, I was there [that] day, I drove and met her. We weren’t even dating and we all cried in each others’ arms. I mean, this was a serious thing. There are things that are huge life events. So to reconnect means the world to me.”

However, the pair also confirmed that they are not getting back together. Back in June, when Green spoke with Nick Viall on his podcast, she revealed, “I have seen the rumors that we’re getting back together or hooking up again or whatever, and that is not true. Even if I wanted to hook up with Shep again or get back together, I would hope I have a little bit more respect for myself to go from one cheating ex to the other.”

But, it remains to be seen what happens with their relationship with “Southern Charm” season 12 premiering on Nov. 12 on Bravo.