‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Opens Up About Acting Career and Nearly Quitting Bravo

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover is expanding his acting career with a starring role in Bravo’s first original scripted microdrama, “Charmed by a Southern Monster.”

Bravo announced the new series on October 23, ahead of Bravo Fan Fest 2026. Conover will play Hunter Caldwell opposite Nicole Mattox, who stars as Maeve Marchant.

The series premieres Monday, November 9, exclusively on the Peacock mobile app, just three days before Conover returns for season 12 of “Southern Charm” on November 12.

Conover has also revealed that he has a role in an upcoming movie scheduled for release in 2027. The new projects come after the longtime reality star admitted he nearly walked away from “Southern Charm” before filming its latest season.

Craig Conover Plays a Mysterious Man in Bravo’s New Scripted Series

“Charmed by a Southern Monster” follows Maeve, a corporate fixer who travels to a small town to persuade Hunter to sell his family’s estate.

Hunter has a reputation as a murderer, but Maeve begins to question what she’s heard as the two grow closer.

According to Bravo’s October 23 press release, the series “blends soapy romance, workplace rivalry, and small-town mystery.”

The official description reads:

“The story follows Maeve, a brilliant corporate fixer sent to convince and seduce Hunter, a rumored murderer, into selling his family’s estate. But when she discovers that the town’s most feared man may actually be its most misunderstood, and the only person who can protect her from her dangerous ex-boyfriend, Maeve becomes entangled in Hunter’s world.”

The story also involves family secrets and a billion-dollar development deal that threatens the couple’s relationship.

Fans received their first look at the series during Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston on October 24.

In the preview, Maeve encounters Hunter chopping wood outside his home after discovering paperwork about a potential sale of his property.

Hunter doesn’t speak during the encounter, even as Maeve attempts to explain why she has entered his property.

The scene ends with Hunter approaching Maeve while holding her scarf and an axe, leaving her frightened about what he might do next.

‘Southern Charm’ Star Says He Loves His New Acting Career

Conover discussed his growing interest in scripted projects during an October interview with Bravo Insider.

“I (expletive) love it,” Conover said about acting. “It’s because I always loved the production side of things, but I wanted to do more. I like that we shoot for 12 weeks, and it’s great. I love the projects.”

Conover also shared details about his upcoming movie, including his experience working with younger cast members.

“I’ve got a niece in this movie, [who] is this 5-year-old who doesn’t leave my side. And the 11-year-old girl is a star. Some actresses and actors I know of, and now we’re all friends. It’s been really cool,” he said.

The Bravo star launched his own production company, Plaid Horse Productions, in September 2025.

He also revealed that he has met with NBC executives and actor Rob Lowe about opportunities beyond reality television.

“I’ve kind of had some really great meetings over the last two years with NBC and Rob Lowe. And I don’t wanna go anywhere, but I wanna do more. I love this business,” Conover said.

He added, “They’ve been really supportive of me and just some scripted stuff, so it’s fun.”

Despite his growing acting career, Conover assured fans that he’s “not going anywhere” when it comes to reality television.

Craig Conover Admits He Nearly Quit ‘Southern Charm’ Before Season 12

Although Conover plans to continue appearing on Bravo, he recently acknowledged that he considered leaving “Southern Charm” after season 11.

The reality star, who has appeared on the series since its 2014 debut, discussed his concerns in an interview with TV Insider ahead of Bravo Fan Fest.

“Last year was probably the biggest moment in my career where I was just like, ‘Maybe this isn’t for me anymore,'” Conover said.

He explained that he wanted the series to reflect how the cast members’ lives had changed since the show began.

“In the off-season, I speak around the country and I really try to promote positivity and evolving and the fact that your past doesn’t define who you are,” he said. “It’s really hard to keep a show fresh after 11 seasons, but the formula, I believe, needed to evolve a little bit.”

Conover ultimately decided to return after working through his concerns before filming began.

He told the outlet that he “got to a great place with everyone” and that “whatever my goals were for this new season were met.”

Conover also pointed out that the cast’s “lives have grown” over the years, making it important for the series to expand beyond the storylines it featured in earlier seasons.