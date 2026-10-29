Amanda Batula ‘In the City’ Exit Confirmed, Say Some Sources: Report

Amanda Batula‘s exit from “In the City,” is confirmed, Page Six says they’ve been told. The October 28 report says the 35-year-old, who shocked fans this spring by getting into a highly scrutinized relationship with West Wilson, has officially bowed out ahead of the show’s second season.

However, other sources say Amanda’s status as a cast member is still up in the air. Remember, nothing has been announced or confirmed by production or Amanda herself just yet.

Conflicting Reports About Amanda Batula’s Reason for Reportedly Leaving Swirl

Page Six says one source told them Bravo wanted Amanda to appear on season 2 as a part-timer, but Amanda wasn’t keen on filming without West, who does not want to be involved.

But the outlet says they were told by a different source that it’s simply “not the right time” for either member of the pair to be filming for reality TV.

Yet a third source was mentioned as claiming Amanda’s exit was because she felt the salary offered wasn’t high enough.

So who will be on the show? That’s not known for certain just yet, but Page Six says they’ve been told Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard are filming right now alongside two new couples and a single new castmate as well. Kyle is Amanda’s estranged husband, whom she married in 2021. The pair announced their split this January, but have not yet divorced.

“In the City” is a spinoff of “Summer House” which debuted on Bravo in January 2017 and features a group of New York friends partying together. Amanda first appeared on the show as a guest because of her link to Kyle Cooke, and later became a main cast member.

Ciara joined the group in 2021, and became close to Amanda a few season later. But the friendship blew up when Amanda and Ciara’s ex-boyfriend West Wilson revealed they were dating. They said in a joint statement confirming their relationship after rumors sparked that their connection formed from a “genuine, longstanding friendship.”

After the announcement was met with outrage, Amanda posted that she was “sorry” to every she’d “disappointed and hurt.”

Page Six Says More Season 1 Cast Members Are Out As Well

The report says Amanda is not the only season 1 cast member who’s not expected to return. They say a source told them Danielle Olivera, Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, and Lexi Sundin were all not invited to appear on season 2.

Fans React to ‘In the City’ Season 2 Casting Reports

One fan wrote in the Page Six Instagram comments that they had been “soooo looking forward” to seeing Amanda. Someone else seemed to buy reports that West was a factor in Amanda’s reported decision not to film, saying, “All of this over a MAN.”

“Now I can watch ‘In the City,'” wrote someone who is obviously not an Amanda fan.

Another person was disappointed because they felt Amanda’s situation with West would have brought something genuine to the show. “I wanted to see their dynamic in a relationship. Not sure what else the drama will be on now because it will all be storylines and fabrications,” they complained.