Shep Rose Responds to Paige DeSorbo’s Offer to Attend Her ‘Giggly Squad’ Show in NYC

Shep Rose responded to an offer from fellow Bravo TV alum Paige DeSorbo after she offered to get him tickets to one of her podcast shows—but he was very humbled as he did so.

The “Southern Charm” star appeared on the Oct. 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and was asked about his past comments in which he dismissed DeSorbo’s popular “Giggly Squad” podcast with Hannah Berner, where the two discuss topics such as fashion, dating, and pop culture.

After he was asked for his reaction to DeSorbo tagging him on Instagram to ask if he needed tickets to her and Berner’s sold-out “Giggly Squad’ shows at Madison Square Garden, Rose offered a humbled response.

“Look, it’s quite remarkable what she and Hannah have achieved, and there’s absolutely, it’s a juggernaut and it’s a testament to their talents,” he said on WWHL. “However, unless you can dunk unless you can dunk a basketball or play guitar, I’m not going to Madison Square Garden.”

“Talk about eating crow,” “Southern Charm” co-star Austen Kroll cracked.

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On the 10th season of “Southern Charm,” Rose criticized “Giggly Squad” as a “stupid (expletive) talk show.” He made the comment after DeSorbo broke off her relationship with his close friend and co-star Craig Conover.

In March 2025, Rose appeared on WWHL and admittedly amended his comment after DeSorbo and Berner co-hosted a Vanity Fair Oscars party and sold out a “Giggly Squad” show at Radio City Music Hall.

“I’d like to kind of revise it a little bit,” the South Carolina businessman told host Andy Cohen last year. “I mean, I’m not against anyone’s success. Boy, am I not. That’s not who I am. And it just made me sad to see like Craig at the finale sitting at the bar in a tuxedo by himself. I was thinking, ‘I wish the girl that he was in love with was there to laugh and carry on.’”

Rose said he was disappointed that DeSorbo missed a lot of “Southern Charm” filming events with Conover when they were a couple.

“Like, I’d have loved to get to know her,” he added. “I mean, it was like almost selfish because like I love our show. Like, that’s my baby.”

Paige DeSorbo & Hannah Berner Will Make History at MSG

DeSorbo is thriving nearly two years after splitting from Conover in late 2024.

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that the “Giggly Squad” co-hosts will embark on the 2027 Gehl’s Gehl Tour, which includes historic shows at Madison Square Garden. The MSG dates will mark the first time that female podcast hosts will record shows at the iconic New York City venue.

The 2027 tour will also include 20 cities across North America and Europe, including performances in London and Dublin, with most of the dates already sold out.

After the “Giggly Squad” Madison Square Garden show was announced earlier this month, DeSorbo tagged Rose on Instagram and coyly asked him, “Do you need tickets???”