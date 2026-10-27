Brielle Biermann’s Friend Savannah Chrisley Announces She’s Pregnant & Engaged

Brielle Biermann‘s close friend and fellow reality star Savannah Chrisley announced she’s engaged and pregnant with her first child on Tuesday, October.

Savannah, 29, began starring with her family on the USA Network show “Chrisley Knows Best” in 2014, and Savannah became friends with Kim and Brielle by running in similar circles as Atlanta-based reality TV stars.

Savannah joyfully revealed both her pregnancy and engagement all in one emotional Instagram post. She said she’s “prayed” and “cried” for the moment and “truly wondered if this life would ever be mine.”

She indicated she does not yet know the baby’s gender, referring to them as “he/she” in the post.

Not much is known about her fiancé’s identity, as she appears to prefer protecting his privacy, and only refers to him as “J.” She affectionately says in the post he was sent to her by God, and revealed on her podcast that his name is Jason.

Although she’s never had a child of her own before, Savannah lovingly stepped up to assume care of her younger brother and sister Grayson and Chloe when they were 16 and 10 when their parents Todd and Julie were sent to prison for financial fraud. They served around 2.5 years before receiving a presidential pardon.

Savannah alluded to the rough time by writing, “The past few years have taken me through fires I never imagined I’d have to walk through. Seasons of heartbreak, loss, and moments when I didn’t know if I would ever find my forever…if I would ever feel safe enough to truly breathe again.”

Savannah Chrisley’s Emotional Pregnancy Announcement: ‘From Heartbreak to Healing’

Savannah celebrated her announcements with a lengthy caption full of excitement and gratitude at the new chapter ahead of her. She called her fiancé J “My protector. My fiercest fighter. My most loyal person. My lover. My safe place.” She also praised his patience, comparing him to Job from the Bible, and said he makes her laugh “even on my hardest days.”

About her baby on the way, she wrote, “And just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love. God gave us our sweetest blessing yet…we’re having a BABY!”

Savannah then addressed J directly, telling him, “the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way.” She shared that he has attended every doctor’s appointment, and said, “I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy.”

Savannah Chrisley Discussed Her Pregnancy On Her Podcast

Play

Savannah shared a podcast episode the same morning she announced her good news on Instagram, which she titled, “I’m Pregnant…”

In it, she revealed the proposal took place on the island of Little Cayman and said she went through IVF.

She said the friends who showed up to be there for her and help with her shots made everything so much better. She said three embryos were retrieved but one of them, a male, did not survive. “I just had to make peace with it,” she said.

However, her actual pregnancy was a complete surprise and happened without an implantation being done. She called it a “major plot twist” and said she was “so shocked” and “so thrilled.”