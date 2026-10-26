Ariana Biermann Pulled Off Last Minute Birthday Look After 1st Option Left Her Too Exposed

Ariana Biermann of Bravo’s “Next Gen NYC” shared a vlog on Sunday, October 25 giving fans a glimpse of her ritzy birthday vacation to Italy and sharing a secret about her the sizzling all-black birthday look she rocked in a video last week to mark the occasion.

Ariana said she’d actually planned to go with a jacket she’d brough on her trip, but she says she must’ve gained weight because the garment was far too small and left her “entire nipple” out. Although she joked the black turtleneck she chose instead was “giving Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson,” fans still seemed impressed.

It’s hard to believe Ariana, the second daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann who we first met on “RHOA” when she was around 6, has just turned 25.

“Come spend my birthday with me Italy,” Ariana told the camera at the start of vlog. She revealed she was staying in Lake Como, located in the Lombardy region of Northern Italy, before opening her balcony door to show off a wonderous water view.

“I am 25 today!” the socialite said in one clip, sounding in disbelief of her age. She added, “I am really feeling my frontal lobe develop. It’s been brutal.”

Even on her birthday, Ariana squeezed in a workout. She’s known for prioritizing her fitness and keeping a major stash of protein snacks in her NYC apartment.

However, she also made time to indulge. After stopping by the sauna and steam room, Ariana said she was ready for a shower and a glass of wine.

When it came time for Ariana to do her hair, everything seemed to go wrong. She didn’t have time to wash it, and then realized she couldn’t even use any electric tools because she forgot to bring the required adapter to make them work in Italian power sockets.

She decided to attempt a slick-back, but as Murphy’s Rule would have it, she forgot a brush. The typically glammed-up influencer attempted to make do with a wide-toothed Conair comb, but said it was a struggle.

Ariana’s Last-Minute Birthday Look

In her vlog, Ariana revealed she switched up her birthday look at the last minute realizing a jacket she’d packed was too small. She theorized that she’d gained weight, explaining, “my whole nipple was out.”

After going with a simple black turtleneck with her silver chocker and joking about how the look was reminiscent of a famous meme of The Rock, she concluded, “It’s my birthday, and I’m in Italy. Nothing else really matters.”

She shared that she practically chose a pair of $100 Steve Madden shoes instead of dropping $2,000 on a designer label, explaining she ruins every pair of heels anyway.

Fans Think Ariana Spent Her Birthday With Liam

Fans were going crazy in the comments of the vlog, begging to know if the person filming Ariana at her intimate birthday dinner was her “Next Gen” costar, Liam Obergfoll.

The pair were seen to be rekindling their romance after Ariana pulled back from their original connection due to not being ready for exclusivity.

The end portion of her vlog which showed her dinner made the meal look way more similar to a date than a party or solo event. Ariana was the only person in the frame, but she giggled as smiled as someone filmed her.