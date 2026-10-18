SEE: Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Twirls Into 25 With a Sultry Look

It’s hard to believe Ariana Biermann, who first appeared on reality TV alongside her mom and sister Brielle in 2008, celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday, October 17.

The socialite, who stars on Bravo’s “Next Gen NYC,” marked the occasion by posting a clip of herself strolling in a sultry outfit and wrote, “frontal lobe developed, no more excuses/here’s to 25.” She emphasized the note with a kiss emoji. Her look consisted of black stocking topped with black hotpants, a long-sleeved fitted black top, a slick ponytail, and black high heels.

Ariana’s “Next Gen NYC” costar Gia Giudice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame hit the comments to call her friend the “most beautiful bday girl” and sent two hearts. Meanwhile, Ariana’s 29-year-old sister Brielle told the starlet “I love you.”

The girls’ mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann was the same age Brielle is now when the trio started on “RHOA,” living in a Duluth, Georgia townhouse.

Ariana and Brielle were legally adopted by Kim’s husband Kroy Biermann, whom she married in 2011 and split from in 2023.

After becoming a couple, Kim welcomed four kids with Kroy, for a total of six children.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Brielle Both Made a Sweet Post for Ariana’s 25th Birthday

Kim hasn’t been active in posting to her permanent grid on Instagram since June, but she took to her Stories (temporary 24-hour posts) on Ariana’s birthday to write, “Happy birthday to my heartbeat @arianbiermann. I love you far beyond what words could ever describe!! Keep reaching for the stars.”

Brielle shared a video clip which she captioned, “we’re not twins, we’re sisters!” She then called Ariana by the nickname “arionce” (possibly a play of “Beyonce”) before using an acronym that means “I love you so much.”

Ariana Biermann Recently Rekindled Romance Rumors with ‘Next Gen’ Costar Liam Obergfoll

Ariana and her “Next Gen NYC” costar Liam Obergfoll were seen sitting at the same table during the “Virtual Reali-Tea” awards and looking quite cozy. When Ariana was called up to the stage for her award, Liam looked thrilled and stood up to help her out of her chair. The event took place in New York City earlier this month.

He was then seen holding up his phone and appearing to record her moment. Liam, 29, is a native New Yorker and rising actor and filmmaker. He and Ariana struck up a romance soon after becoming costars, but drifted apart during season 2 of “Next Gen.” Now, they are stirring up relationship rumors once again, as fans question what their apparent closeness at the awards might mean.

Liam looked quite flirtatious with Ariana at several points in the evening at Tuesday’s awards. He could be seen leaning over to whisper in her ear, and both socialites were seen putting their hands on each other.

During a recent appearance on Gia’s podcast, Ariana reflected on her past with Liam, saying, “I don’t think I’ve ever clicked that fast with anybody in my life.”

However, she knew at the time that she wasn’t in the place for a serious relationship. “I told him we’re not exclusive. I told him I needed to slow down,” she recalled.