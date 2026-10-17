Bethenny Frankel Says She Was Recommended a Double Mastectomy After Alarming Test Result

Bethenny Frankel, known for frequently sharing candid social media chat-style updates with her fans, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 15 to share the alarming news that a medical provider suggested she get a double mastectomy after an alarming discovery that she’s at “98% risk for breast cancer.” However, she doesn’t need to get the surgery right away.

Frankel, who starred on “The Real Housewives of New York City” before going on to flip NYC properties on Bravo’s “Bethenny and Fredrik,” said she was shocked by the news and believed she’d need immediate surgery, before another provider explained the recommendation was more of a future prediction than an urgent requirement.

Frankel said she recently started getting care from a “very high end medical service,” which is the group that discovered she’d been misdiagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

Next, she says they did a variety of tests, such as genetic tests and blood tests, which led to her being told she’s at “98% risk for breast cancer.”

Bethenny Frankel Learned She Doesn’t Need Immediate Surgery After Confusing Moment

Getty Bethenny Frankel at an SI event in 2026.

Frankel then described the alarming moment she says a provider told her, “I would just get a double mastectomy because I would wanna be sure.”

She says she reacted by looking at the provider “like a stunned deer” before asking for a minute to process the news. The 55-year-old continued, “So then she brought in the women’s health specialist, who came and was like, ‘Hi, we’re gonna just be on top of this and get all the tests you need to get.”

She says she assumed she’d be getting a double mastectomy immediately after attending burning man, which took place from late August to early September. However, to her relief, she was told, “You don’t need that now. You just have to be very serious and diligent about testing, etc.”

The next step was for Frankel to get a specialized MRI of her breasts. She says she then had an ultrasound during which “they found something tiny” and scheduled a biopsy. She says she went in on October 15 expecting the biopsy, but the team was unable to find the small spot of concern. She says she’s now set to return for another MRI in 6 months.

After sharing the experience of her rollercoaster experience, Frankel encouraged her fans to look out for their own health. “So all I can say is be diligent, be thorough. Double check, triple check. Get checked.”

On the way to her appointment, the mom of one says she sent the same clinic a photo of a spot on the skin of her leg, which she’s been told to get biopsied by the dermatologist.

In summary, Frankel told her followers to “be overly cautious” because “most things don’t happen, but some things do.”

MTV Host Ananda Lewis Heartbreakingly Died of Breast Cancer in 2025

Beloved “TRL” host Ananda Lewis, who became a household name among MTV viewers in the late ’90s, died of breast cancer in June 2025 at 52 years old.

In an Essence feature published 5 months before her death, she declared “prevention is the real cure” and told her fans to “Do everything in your power to avoid my story becoming yours. If I had known what I know now 10 years ago, perhaps I wouldn’t have ended up here.”