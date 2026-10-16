‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Announces New Career Move Ahead of Season 12 Premiere

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover is expanding his career beyond reality television after landing a role in an upcoming scripted movie expected to release in 2027.

Conover, who has appeared on the Bravo series for 12 seasons, revealed that he has been pursuing acting opportunities while continuing his work on the reality show.

The Sewing Down South founder discussed his latest career move during an interview with Bravo Insider at the promotional shoot for “Southern Charm” season 12.

“I (expletive) love it,” Conover said about acting. “It’s because I always loved the production side of things, but I wanted to do more. I like that we shoot for 12 weeks and it’s great. I love the projects.”

The reality star, who also owns restaurants and has written a children’s book, said his interest in scripted television and movies has grown over several years.

Craig Conover Reveals How Meetings With NBC and Rob Lowe Opened New Doors

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Conover revealed that he has been meeting with entertainment industry executives and actors as he explores opportunities outside reality television.

Among those connections are NBC and actor Rob Lowe, whom Conover credited with supporting him.

“I’m not going anywhere, but I’ve kind of had some really great meetings over the last two years with NBC and Rob Lowe,” Conover explained.

“And I don’t wanna go anywhere, but I wanna do more. I love this business.”

Conover said the conversations have helped him explore scripted projects, allowing him to experience a different side of television production.

“And so now they’ve been really supportive of me and just some scripted stuff, so it’s fun,” he continued.

“My favorite parts of this show is what I get to do all day at the movie, because it’s collaborative, creative shooting.”

Although Conover has spent more than a decade filming unscripted television, he emphasized that he has no plans to leave “Southern Charm.”

He is also scheduled to appear on season 6 of Peacock’s reality competition series “The Traitors.”

Upcoming Movie Role Gives Bravo Star a Chance to Explore Scripted Acting

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While Conover has not revealed the title of his upcoming film, he shared some details about his character and the actors he worked alongside.

“I’ve got a niece in this movie, [who] is this 5-year-old who doesn’t leave my side,” Conover explained.

“And the 11-year-old girl is a star. Some actresses and actors I know of, and now we’re all friends. It’s been really cool.”

The movie marks another step in Conover’s expanding entertainment career.

In September 2025, the Bravo personality announced the launch of his production company, Plaid Horse Productions.

According to Deadline, the company plans to develop unscripted television series, competition programs and social experiments.

Conover previously said he wanted to get more involved in developing television projects rather than only appearing on camera.

“After spending over a decade in front of the camera, it feels awesome to be stepping behind the scenes and getting involved from day one — helping shape the vision, building out the programming, and connect with the right people,” he said in a statement announcing the company.

“Being part of something from the ground up like this is really exciting, and honestly, I couldn’t ask for a better team to bring Plaid Horse Productions to life.”

The production venture adds to Conover’s business portfolio, which includes his home goods company Sewing Down South and restaurant investments.

‘Southern Charm’ Season 12 Will Feature an Unexpected New Chapter

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Fans will get a closer look at Conover’s acting ambitions when “Southern Charm” returns for season 12 on Thursday, November 12, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

During an October 13 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Conover revealed that he was filming his independent movie in Massachusetts while also working on the new season.

The overlapping schedules meant he was frequently traveling between the movie set and his Bravo commitments.

“This is a really fun one. We had a lot of fun this year. We brought the fun back,” Conover said about the upcoming season.

“And it was fun. It’s a new part of my life. I was filming an indie movie at the same time in Massachusetts and going back and forth and hearing all of the crazy gossip.”