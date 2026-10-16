‘The Golden Life’ Stars Are Ready to Give Viewers an All-New Look at Their Lives (EXCLUSIVE)

Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Dorinda Medley eyes sparked, and smiles immediately stretched across their faces as each of the “Real Housewives of New York” alums was asked about their upcoming show.

After a brief hiatus away from the screens, the three will be joined by Luann de Lesseps and Kelly Bensimon on a new reality show called “The Golden Life,” following the five as they reconnect and navigate the new chapters in each of their lives.

“Like the best thing ever,” Singer told Entertainment Now in an exclusive interview at Mohegan Sun’s 30th Birthday celebration on Oct. 10. “We love each other so much, and to be together again, filming a phenomenal show, I think the fans are going to be so excited seeing us back because we’re the Ramona to your Sonia. The Sonia to my Ramona. Hashtag Ramonia!’

“And we’re just picking up right where we left off,” Morgan chimed in. “And everyone has been asking about our lives and our families, our children, our work, our boyfriends. So we’re back.”

Medley shared similar sentiments.

“Amazing! I think everyone’s excited to see us all back together and see what we’re doing at this point in our lives,” she said. “Going strong.”

Plenty has happened in each of their lives, so this new show will show the new chapters they have all embarked on.

“So my opinion is, I thought when I was 35, life would be over when I’m 50. We’re like 60 something and my life is just beginning,” Singer expressed. “I never felt better. I never felt sexier. It’s all great. It’s so amazing, and we get to share the wisdom. We’ve got five more years of wisdom to share.”

So, what can fans expect?

“We’re in Palm Beach. We are all living very different lives post-husbands and children,” Medley said. “And I think really kind of living our best lives. “

Meet The Cast

Starting with Ramona Singer, she was an original cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” having graced fans’ screens beginning in 2008. She is known for some of the most iconic moments in reality television history, whether it’s her iconic New York Fashion Week runway walk or her love of Pinot Grigio and her famous phrase, “turtle time.”

Then there’s Dorinda Medley, who joined the Bravo show in 2015 and became an immediate staple of the series. She is behind many well-known phrases, including “I made it nice,” “How am I doing? Not well, (expletive)!” and “Clip! Clip!”

Sonja Morgan is next, having joined “The Real Housewives of New York City” and became known as the “straw that stirs the drink.” She is also remembered for her fun-loving personality and drive to always have fun wherever she goes.

Kelly Bensimon joined the show in 2009 as a main cast member, and fans can’t help but remember the infamous Season 3 episode known as “Scary Island.” She left “The Real Housewives of New York City” at the end of Season 4, but returned to a spinoff of the series years later (“Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”).

And last but certainly not least, the Countess is back! Luann de Lesseps is another original member and is one of the most famous housewives in history, known for her singing career that includes songs such as “Money Can’t Buy You Class” and “Chic C’est La Vie.”

When Will ‘The Golden Life’ Premiere?

“The Golden Life” will premiere on E! on Oct. 20 at 10 p.m. So, since it’s been a bit, let’s go over the five incredible women who will star on this new reality show.