‘Next Gen NYC’ Ariana Biermann Explains Why She Wasn’t Ready for Liam

Ariana Biermann is reflecting on why her connection with Liam developed at a time when she wasn’t ready for another serious relationship.

During a recent episode of Gia Giudice‘s “Casual Chaos” podcast, the “Next Gen NYC” star discussed her relationships with Liam, Charlie and longtime boyfriend Hudson McLeroy while looking back on Season 2.

Although Biermann described Liam as someone who possessed many qualities she wanted in a partner, she acknowledged that she was still processing the end of her relationship with McLeroy.

“Liam was right person, wrong time,” Giudice suggested.

Biermann agreed, explaining that her feelings for Liam were genuine even though she wasn’t prepared to move forward at the same pace.

Ariana Biermann Says Her Connection With Liam Developed Quickly

Biermann told Giudice that she felt an immediate connection with Liam when they began spending time together.

“I don’t think I’ve ever clicked that fast with anybody in my life,” she said.

Their relationship developed both during filming and away from the cameras, with Biermann recalling how easily they connected through humor and serious conversations.

She also shared that Liam began helping her build a closet after they had spent time together only once.

However, their growing closeness eventually made Biermann question whether things were progressing too quickly.

When she realized Liam might ask her to become his girlfriend, she wanted to slow down.

Biermann explained that she had been emotionally distancing herself from McLeroy before their breakup, but their long history remained difficult to leave behind.

She and McLeroy had dated on and off since they were teenagers, making their separation more complicated than simply ending a romance.

Biermann also emphasized that Liam understood she wasn’t ready to commit exclusively.

“I told him we’re not exclusive. I told him I needed to slow down,” she said.

Getty Hudson McLeroy, Ariana Biermann, Gia Giudice and Riley Burruss attend the Us Weekly + Maidenform Reality Star Style Awards Party.

Ariana Biermann Reflects on Charlie Kiss and Personal Growth

Biermann also addressed her decision to kiss Charlie while developing feelings for Liam.

Although she clarified that she and Liam were not exclusive, she acknowledged that her actions hurt someone she cared about.

“I still disrespected him in a way that he never deserved,” she said.

Looking back, Biermann explained that Charlie represented a more casual connection, while Liam offered the possibility of something serious.

She recognized that she wasn’t emotionally prepared for the kind of relationship Liam wanted.

“As much as I wanted to be ready for that, I wasn’t,” she admitted.

Biermann also defended Liam against suggestions that his expressions of affection were manipulative, describing him as someone who had supported her through difficult experiences away from the cameras.

Throughout the podcast, she discussed how therapy helped her understand her behavior and begin forgiving herself.

Watching Season 2 proved difficult, but Biermann said the experience ultimately encouraged her to examine her decisions more closely.

She also reflected on the importance of finding peace after years of putting another person’s needs ahead of her own.

Despite her regrets, Biermann expressed gratitude for the lessons she learned while filming.

Her conversation with Giudice highlighted how she has begun approaching relationships with greater self-awareness, while recognizing that personal growth takes time.