Craig Conover Makes TV Acting Debut in New Bravo Microdrama ‘Charmed by a Southern Monster’

Craig Conover is stepping away from reality TV and into a world of small-town secrets, dangerous exes, and a man rumored to be a murderer when he makes his television acting debut in Bravo’s original scripted microdrama, “Charmed by a Southern Monster.”

According to Deadline, the microdrama will premiere on Monday, November 9, on the Peacock mobile app, just days before he’ll return with his Charleston crew for “Southern Charm” season 12.

Craig Conover Plays a ‘Rumored Murderer’ In Bravo’s New TV Drama ‘Charmed by a Southern Monster’

Craig Conover is shirtless in a new promo shoot for his upcoming television acting debut in Bravo’s newest scripted microdrama, “Charmed by a Southern Monster.” Announced on Friday, October 23, the new project marks a major move for Conover and his career, after being part of Bravo’s “Southern Charm” since 2014.

The promo for the new series sees Conover only wearing blue jeans and holding an axe as he flaunts his muscles. Behind him stands a plantation-style home while his co-star Nicole Mattox smirks at him from behind.

According to Deadline, Conover stars as Hunter Caldwell, while Mattox will play Maeve Marchant. “The series blends soapy romance, workplace rivalry, and small-town mystery,” it states.

A synopsis for the micodrama reads: “The story follows Maeve, a brilliant corporate fixer sent to convince and seduce Hunter, a rumored murderer, into selling his family’s estate. But when she discovers that the town’s most feared man may actually be its most misunderstood, and the only person who can protect her from her dangerous ex-boyfriend, Maeve becomes entangled in Hunter’s world.”

It continued, “As family secrets and a billion-dollar development deal threaten to unravel their growing connection, she must confront her past and decide how much she’s willing to risk for love.”

Conover shared the exciting announcement on his Instagram, sharing the promo for the TV drama and captioning it, “Who’s ready for Hunter & Maeve’s story.”

Conover Opened up About His Major Career Move & Other Movie Project

Getty Craig Conover star of “Southern Charm” arrives on the pink carpet at Australia’s first-ever exclusive reality TV event, Hayu FanFest Sydney on August 15, 2026 in Sydney, Australia.

While speaking with Bravo Insider, Conover opened up about transitioning from working on reality TV to acting in a scripted role.

“I [expletive] love it,” . “It’s because I always loved the production side of things, but I wanted to do more. I like that we shoot for 12 weeks and it’s great. I love the projects.”

This isn’t Conover’s first foray into scripted entertainment, as the “Southern Charm” star is alredy set to star in the independent film, “Caroline Fletcher.” According to IMDb, the film follows “11-year-old Caroline lives as a shoplifter with her mom. When her ex-con father returns, they briefly find stability until a debt threatens their peace.”

Conover will star as Marcus, but details about his character have not yet been revealed. He did, however, tease his upcoming role with Bravo: “I’ve got a niece in this movie, [who] is this 5-year-old who doesn’t leave my side. And the 11-year-old girl is a star. Some actresses and actors I know of, and now we’re all friends. It’s been really cool.”

Alongside Conover, Chris Elliott of “Schitt’s Creek” and Caroline Aaron of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” are also starring in the film.