Bella Hadid Channels Britney Spears in Iconic See-Through Lace Minidress at Victoria’s Secret After Party

Model Bella Hadid has long been a fashion inspiration, effortlessly pulling off just about any look she tries. From sporty, cool-girl streetwear to stunning red-carpet looks and, of course, her signature Western-chic style that every girl wants to recreate. Hadid continues to prove her versatility and cement her status as one of fashion’s most influential trendsetters.

Recently, the 30-year-old model took to the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and turned heads in two stunning looks. In her first appearance, Hadid opened the show in a spring-inspired green ensemble that highlighted her incredible figure, complete with dramatic floral wings. She later returned to the catwalk in an ethereal, all-white look paired with oversized white wings, delivering an angelic moment fans loved.

But it was Hadid’s after-party look that may have stolen the show. The model stepped out in Los Angeles with an outfit that took millennials way back to when Britney Spears wore a similar look in 2001.

Bella Hadid Channels Britney Spears’ Iconic 2001 MTV VMAs Look at Victoria’s Secret Afterparty

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Bella Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Bella Hadid might not have realized the nostalgic fashion moment she was serving, but millennials certainly did!

The model was photographed heading into a Los Angeles afterparty following the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Sunday, on October 18, in a sheer black lace minidress that closely resembled a look Britney Spears wore 25 years ago. The pop superstar famously rocked a similar look in 2001, when she attendedd the MTV Video Music Awards.

According to Who What Wear, Spears wore a Dolce & Gabbana see-through minidress and, underneath, wore a black bra and black low-rise boy shorts. At the time, it was certainly a risque look, but Spears, who was just 19, looked incredible that night. In fact, she would deliver one of the most memorable performances on the VMAs stage when she sang her hit single, “I’m a Slave 4 U,” live while dancing with a 7-foot-long, 20-pound albino Burmese python, per CNN.

Hadid’s 2026 VS Fashion Show Look Marks a Stylish Comeback After Last Year’s Controversy

While fans may have thought Hadid borrowed the dress straight from Spears’ fashion vault, the model’s dress had a few key differences. Unlike Spears’ version, Hadid’s sheer black lace dress featured intricate floral detailing. However, it’s easy to see how the dresses could be similar, especially with both designs featuring a high neckline, scalloped hem, and long sleeves, also made with intricate lace detailing.

Both stars paired their looks with black undergarments, but Hadid opted for a more minimal approach, wearing a barely-there V-string panty beneath her see-through dress. She also chose to complete her look with black pointed-toe pumps, while Spears wore sandals. Hadid also appeared to get the dress from Zarad Vintage, a vintage and designer clothing brand in Los Angeles.

Hadid’s return to the VS Fashion Show this year comes after her runway appearances sparked concern in 2025. At the time, viewers questioned whether the model was feeling well after she appeared unsteady and repeatedly looked down while walking the runway. Hadid later addressed the concerns, reassuring fans that she was okay and apologized for her appearance.

“Girl I got my period that morning and my stamina is not up yet after the whole hospital sitch but I tried my best and I LOVEEEE you for this I’m ok I swear 😭😭😭😭,” Hadid wrote in the comments section. “I’m sorry if I let u down😭😭 Love you I mean it 🥹,” she explained in the comments section of a TikTok post about her VS runway (via Fox News).