SEE: Yolanda Hadid’s Daughter Bella Majestically Opens the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Bella Hadid was the first model to step onto the runway at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in Los Angeles at Sony Pictures Studios. This year marks the first time the show has been held in L.A. since 2007. Bella is the younger daughter of Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda’s other children are Gigi, her oldest, and the girls’ little brother Anwar. All of the siblings from Yolanda’s side of their family are models.

30-year-old Bella looked like a dream as she graced the runway in a pair of wings crafted from colorful long-stemmed faux flowers. She wore a floral lingerie set of fresh greens and pastels with a coordinating sheer miniskirt wrapped around her waist. Her hair flowed around her shoulders in smooth golden waves.

Yolanda’s three children appeared alongside her during her days starring on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” They have three half sisters from their father Mohammed Hadid’s other relationships: Marielle and Alana Hadid, and Aydan Nix.

Mohammed was married to Yolanda from 1994 to 2000.

Yolanda Hadid’s Other Daughter Gigi Also Walked in the Show

Gigi Hadid, Bella’s 31-year-old sister, also walked in the show. 2026 marked Gigi’s sixth time strutting the lingerie runway. She wore a pair of disco-style wings adorned with glitzy pink fringe, a lingerie set, and a coordinating cape that trailed behind her.

Gigi has recently sparked marriage buzz with boyfriend Bradley Cooper after they’ve been spotted both rocking rings on their wedding band fingers.

On October 6, 2026, longtime celebrity journalist Rob Shuter reported in an exclusive that he’s bee told “Bradley and Gigi are husband and wife.” He says the source went on, “Those are their wedding rings. They quietly got married and made a very deliberate decision not to announce it publicly.”

As for why the pair has kept things quiet, he says the source explained, “They didn’t want photographers, a magazine deal or a big Hollywood wedding. They wanted something private, surrounded by their children, family and the people they trust. This was a marriage, not a publicity event.”