Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals ‘Below Deck’ Production Battles That Viewers Never Got to See

Former “Below Deck” star Captain Lee Rosbach is opening up about behind-the-scenes disagreements with producers that viewers never saw during his time on the Bravo series.

Rosbach, the franchise’s original captain, revealed that he frequently clashed with production over requests he believed could compromise his vessel’s safety and the safety of the people aboard.

In a recent TikTok video shared by Cameo Reality TV, the longtime captain explained that the disagreements sometimes created more drama than the situations producers filmed for television.

“I can assure you that all the drama when I was captain wasn’t contrived, wasn’t scripted, and there was more drama that could’ve been filmed between me fighting with directors and producers than anything else,” Rosbach said.

The comments offer insight into his working relationship with production during his 10-season run on the series.

Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals His Biggest Battles With ‘Below Deck’ Producers

Rosbach explained that he established strict conditions for any requests from directors and producers.

“Because I just would not commit to doing anything [that wasn’t] safe. It had to be safe for the boat, much less the people on board. And it couldn’t be illegal,” he said.

The former Bravo star emphasized that he was willing to cooperate with production as long as those requirements were met.

“And I said, ‘Meet that criteria, and I’ll do my very best to accommodate whatever you want to do. But other than that, it’s not going to happen,'” he shared.

Rosbach did not identify specific producers or describe individual incidents that led to the disagreements.

His comments also addressed questions about how much of the reality series was scripted.

The captain maintained that the conflicts viewers watched during his time on “Below Deck” were genuine rather than manufactured for television.

Rosbach left the series after season 10 following medical problems that forced him to temporarily leave the yacht.

Captain Sandy Yawn stepped in during his absence, while Captain Kerry Titheradge eventually became the show’s permanent captain.

Former Bravo Captain Reveals How Much a ‘Below Deck’ Charter Really Costs

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Rosbach has also shared details about the financial arrangements behind the luxury yacht charters featured on the show.

During a September Cameo appearance, he explained that guests on “Below Deck” typically receive significant discounts compared with standard charter rates.

“The guests you see on the show, they get a very discounted rate,” Rosbach said.

He used the yacht Saint David as an example of the costs of booking a private charter.

“Because usually a boat like Saint David, the one I last captained, was $350,000 a week, plus food, and another 30% for that, and alcohol, plus fuel, plus dockage, plus, plus, plus. And 20 percent for the tip.”

He noted that some guests choose to leave even larger gratuities.

“Unless you wanted to tip 25 or 30 [percent], which did happen on occasion,” he added.

According to Rosbach, a traditional weeklong charter could cost approximately $500,000 once additional expenses are included.

Outside his comments about the Bravo series, Rosbach recently underwent a major medical procedure intended to address ongoing problems affecting his back and legs.

The former captain previously announced that he was scheduled for surgery on October 15 and planned to document the experience for a future 30-minute documentary.

Rosbach described the operation as “big surgery” and said he hoped the procedure would help him “get my life back to normal.”

He initially expected the operation to last four to six hours and explained it would involve two stages.

Rosbach also told followers that he planned to share footage from his hospital visit, medical consultations and recovery.

“You’re going to ride with me to the hospital,” he said.

Following the procedure, Rosbach provided an encouraging update on social media.

“Post op update. 4-5 hour surgery became 7-8 hour surgery but all went well and I’m ready to go home. So grateful to my doctor and his team. Looking forward to a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

His announcement received more than 70,000 likes and thousands of comments from supporters.