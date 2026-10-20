Gia & Milania Giudice Share Sweet New Photos from Recent Reunion With Dad Joe

It was a happy reunion as “Next Gen NYC” star Gia Giudice and her younger sister Milania recently shared sweet new photos from a recent hangout with their father, Joe.

Milania shared the shots over the weekend of October 17, writing “family” and adding a heart emoji. Fans loved the photos and were happy to see the girls spending time with their father. One asked to start a petition to “bring Joe home.” Joe was deported to his home country of Italy in October 2019 a few years after being busted for financial fraud.

At the time, Gia posted a sweet tribute for him which read, “Pictures, memories, and hope is the only thing that has gotten my family this far. we are fighters but my father is someone who is one of the most important people in my life. not a day goes by where we don’t love you, miss you, and fight for you with all our hearts. you will be home with us soon daddy. I love you so much.”

“Glad to see you guys together! Stick close to Dad, he’s a great Dad,” said someone else.

In 2021, Joe relocated to Nassau, Bahamas, where he runs a local island construction business.

He was brought into the U.S. from Italy when he was around a year old, and lived there his entire life until his and Teresa’s fraud scandal played out.

Joe Giudice Previously Wrote About Wanting to Visit His Daughters in Jersey

In June 2025, Joe shared a holiday photo posing with his daughters and reflected, “I’m Joe Giudice. I served my time, and I’ve been deported from the U.S. for nearly a decade. I was raised in Jersey. I’m a father of four amazing daughters, and I just want to be allowed to visit them again.”

Due to his fraud conviction, Joe is barred from entering the U.S. He’s made several unsuccessful attempts to regain entry.

Milania Giudice Recently Revealed Mental Health Diagnosis After Clashing With Her Mom at Airport While Gia Looked On

After the highly publicized airport confrontation that was widely covered in the news, Milania took to TikTok to make a video about mental health awareness.

Gripping a kitten and sporting an oversized gray hoodie with no makeup, the 20-year-old explained, “Hey everyone. My name is Milania Giudice for those who do not know. I was going to wait to make this video for whenever I look or whatever, but honestly that’s just not me. I’m a very raw, true authentic person, and that’s who I’m gonna continue to be.”

She went on to say she felt a need to “publicly apologize” for not using her platform “the way I want to use it” in recent times. She then reflected on the desire to “help people in life” she’s had since she was a child, which is the reason she chose to open up about her story.

She told her followers, “You guys, quite frankly, have been seeing the worst, worst time of my life,” in reference to her recent struggles. She then listed off her own diagnoses, saying, “I am bipolar. I struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD.”

Milania said she isn’t ashamed of her struggles, and revealed she was posting from a treatment center where she was awaiting a visit from her mom, Teresa.